Trans Mountain regulator approves higher temporary tolls; will begin service in February

Canadian oil producers will be paying the full freight for more than $20 billion in cost overruns on the Trans Mountain pipeline — at least temporarily — when it comes into service early next year.That’s because the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER) on Thursday set the initial price to ship a barrel of bitumen from Edmonton to Burnaby at $11.46 per barrel, including a fixed cost of $10.88 with a variable portion of 58 cents to cover costs such as power.That interim figure is almost double the $5.76 per barrel it would have cost under the pipeline’s initial $7.4 billion estimate in 2017.“The increased estimated uncapped costs since 2017 contributed to a higher fixed toll,” CER said in a statement. .It’s also $7 to $10 higher than existing tolls on the existing system that has been in operation since 1953.The next step is a final hearing that will continue throughout 2024 and won’t conclude until next October, including a detailed cost review. As part of the process, Trans Mountain must provide additional cost information by December 15.Although long-term shippers — including heavyweights such as Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy and Cenovus — all agreed to cover ‘reasonable’ cost overruns under their contracts, they are disputing some $21.8 billion in surcharges stemming from successive delays, court challenges, the pandemic and massive floods in BC in 2021.In fact, it was originally supposed to have been in service by the time the first shovel went into the ground in December 2019. It is expected to add nearly 600,000 barrels of capacity when it finally comes on line early next year..Depending on the final approved toll, the discrepancy will represent how much the federal government will be forced to write down against its investment in the line. Some observers, including the Parliamentary Budget Office have suggested it could be as high as $18 billion when all is said and done.In previous submissions, CNRL has warned that forcing producers to eat the overrun in the form of high tolls could threaten the economic viability of the entire Canadian oil industry. Cenovus has called them “absurd” from a legal and business point of view.According to CER documents, there are 16 registered intervenors for the final toll hearing expected sometime in the New Year. In addition to major oil sands producers, those include the Alberta Department of Energy, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers and the Vancouver Port Authority in addition to the Tsleil-Waututh Nation.On the bright side, a submission from Suncor on Thursday identified the start of ‘firm service’ — the date when it comes into operation — as February 1, 2024. Suncor’s concern was over so-called ‘carry-over’ volumes or existing barrels that would be charged the rate when the expansion comes into service after February. Although it acknowledges there will inevitably be higher rates regardless of the outcome of the hearing process, it wants to ensure the CER that any “overcollection” is refunded.“Suncor’s position is that no system shipper should be required to pay the relatively greater expansion tolls on volumes that do not benefit from expansion service,” it said..Earlier this week Trans Mountain applied to install a smaller-diameter pipe on a 2.3 km section between Hope and Chilliwack. Although there was no formal opposition to the request, both Suncor and CNRL wrote that Trans Mountain should be responsible for “rectifying these issues in a timely and reasonable manner and at its sole cost, risk and expense,” including delays.