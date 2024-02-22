Trudeau defends carbon tax despite widespread — and growing — opposition

Prime Minister Trudeau is defending his government’s signature climate policy — the carbon tax — as the “simplest” and most “efficient” way to reduce emissions “that we admit is causing negative consequences (including) wildfires that are costing billions of dollars across the country.”Speaking to Edmonton talk show host Ryan Jesperson, Trudeau said he remains committed to the carbon tax despite overwhelming and growing opposition to it. The negative perception was reinforced after his Liberal government gave an exemption to fuel oil in Atlantic Canada, where it is used to heat many homes..“There is no way to fight climate change in a more efficient way that puts more money back in Canadians' pockets than putting a price on pollution.”Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.Despite the fact opposition is growing in all quarters, including two of three Alberta NDP leadership candidates calling for Ottawa to scrap it. And despite the fact that provinces such as Saskatchewan are refusing to collect it.An Abacus Data poll in late January found 44% of Canadians across the country have a ‘negative view’ of the tax. A similar Angus Reid poll in November found 42% would support abolishing it. In Alberta and Saskatchewan that number climbs to 53% and 58%, respectively.The only two provinces where support for the tax outweighs opposition is BC and Quebec..That’s not withstanding the tax is going up to $80 per tonne of CO2 starting April 1, which works out to 17 cents per litre of gasoline and 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas. According to the Parliamentary Budget Office, it will cost average Canadian households anywhere from $377 to $911, even after rebates are factored in That’s partly why the Liberals rebranded it earlier this month from the ‘Climate Action Incentive Payment’ to the ‘Canada Carbon Rebate’. Trudeau actually mustered up the gall to suggest the concept of ‘polluter pay’ is actually a Conservative policy.“First of all, when we brought in the price on pollution, the carbon tax in 2015, the NDP stood against it then too. Putting a price on pollution is a profoundly small-c conservative idea. The idea of letting market forces drive innovation instead of using the heavy hands of regulation,” he said.“The political fight that has been created around this, whether it's Scott Moe or Daniel Smith or others… Pierre Poilievre of course, who never talk about the the $450 rebate cheque that comes in every three months to the family of four in Alberta, that he would actually take it away if he were to scrap the tax. There is no way to fight climate change in a more efficient way that puts more money back in Canadians' pockets than putting a price on pollution.”