Alberta

Trudeau defends carbon tax despite widespread — and growing — opposition

COST OF FOOD: No ‘stabilization’ despite Trudeau’s promises
COST OF FOOD: No ‘stabilization’ despite Trudeau’s promisesCourtesy Justin Trudeau/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Carbon Tax
Emissions
Climate Action

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news