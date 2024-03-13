Trudeau says it’s ‘not his job’ to be popular as he stares over electoral cliff; Ford says he’s ’done like dinner’

Life isn’t a popularity contest for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. There’s little question over his popularity — or lack thereof — in Alberta. But speaking in Calgary on Wednesday, Trudeau was unfazed by it. In fact, the PM told reporters that he’ll gladly take his lumps on issues such as the carbon tax — presumably even if he gets turfed from office in 2025. On that point he was almost defiant..“My job is not to be popular — although it helps my job. My job is to do the right things for Canada. Now. And do the right things for Canadians. A generation from now? And that's what I've been focused on. And yeah, not always popular. But I know that doing the right things today that support people today.”The federal carbon tax is set to rise from $65 a tonne to $80 a tonne on April 1 which means the charge on gasoline — the most visible aspect of the tax on most Canadians — will go from 14.3 cents per litre to 17.6 cents. Despite well-publicized differences with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, he took the time to praise her on several aspects of her energy policies, including support for hydrogen and carbon capture although it’s clear they don’t agree on the best ways of achieving it.“It hasn't been easy because there's a lot of different perspectives on how to best help Canadians to move forward,” he said. “I will say that our conversations with the government of Alberta about how to build a strong future have always been very constructive. Our commitment to investing in a better future for all Canadians includes especially Alberta, because here is where so much of economic growth of the powering a net zero future is going to happen.”.And despite widespread opposition, Trudeau insisted he’s “always” happy to come to Alberta and specifically Calgary. Earlier this month he was in Edmonton.“The prime minister’s job doesn't just happen in Ottawa. Indeed, it shouldn't just happen in Ottawa and it's a delight for me to be able to get back here in a meeting with people talking about the ways the federal government continues to believe in and invest in Albertans,” he insisted..That wasn’t enough to sway the likes of Smith, who said in a press conference of her own that she privately told the prime minister he could score a “big win” if he were to at least pause the tax, or freeze it. To no avail.Ontario Premier Doug Ford was even more blunt and forthright in his assessment and is known for an even more positive relationship with Trudeau fils.“If they don’t start putting money back in people’s pockets instead of filling their pockets, guess what? They’re going to get annihilated, as I’ve said before, they’re done,” he said at a housing announcement in Pickering on Wednesday, as Trudeau was meeting Smith. “They’re done like dinner.”