Justin Trudeau PEI Cabinet Retreat
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on Wednesday that the government needs to sell the Trans Mountain Pipeline. 

Trudeau did not repeat his previous commitment to making a profit for taxpayers.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

eldon628
eldon628

These inept imbeciles that call themselves government have no idea what they are doing. This pipeline will be sold for pennies on the dollar, backed with guaranteed loans from the canadian taxpayer. All so the liberals can save face and bury thier blunder.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Should not have brought it in the first and left the project alone. now that you wasted taxpayers' money on a project the that was private funded. all for a liberal pipe dream.

Maloneisright
Maloneisright

Trans Mountain pipeline losing $2.7 billion tax payer dollars surely you jest. Multiply that figure times 10.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Governments should not own business. Not their job. Everything the Liberals touch turns to dust.

