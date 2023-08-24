Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on Wednesday that the government needs to sell the Trans Mountain Pipeline.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on Wednesday that the government needs to sell the Trans Mountain Pipeline.
Trudeau did not repeat his previous commitment to making a profit for taxpayers.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) has said that making a profit from selling the pipeline is impossible.
“The federal government is not in the business of running pipelines,” Trudeau told reporters.
“We purchased that pipeline to ensure it would be built and completed because that was in the national interest. I know there are a lot of groups, including indigenous groups very interested in running that pipeline.”
“We are engaged in conversations with them right now,” said Trudeau.
“It would be premature to speculate too much on that.”
“Do you need to prepare taxpayers for having to take a write-down on this when you sell it?” asked a reporter.
“We are confident the business case for the Trans Mountain Pipeline remains solid,” replied Trudeau.
Cabinet, to date, has spent $30.9 billion on the oil pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C. Costs disclosed to date are incomplete and do not include funding for indigenous groups or all financing charges.
Cabinet in 2018 nationalized the Kinder Morgan line for $4.5 billion on a promise of profitability.
“The Canadian approach will be to ensure we make a profit,” then-Finance Minister Bill Morneau testified at 2020 hearings of the Commons Finance committee.
Morneau’s successor Chrystia Freeland in a May 13, 2022, submission to the Senate said “the project will likely allow the government to recoup its expenses.” Freeland did not elaborate.
According to a report from the PBO on June 23, 2022, they stated that making a profit from the Trans Mountain Pipeline was not possible.
“Trans Mountain no longer continues to be a profitable undertaking,” wrote analysts.
“The government’s 2018 decision to acquire, expand, operate and eventually divest the Trans Mountain assets will result in a net loss for the federal government,” said the PBO. It said losses could run to $2.7 billion with rising interest rates.
No parliamentary committee has studied Trans Mountain financing. In 2018, Liberal MPs on the Commons Natural Resources committee rejected special hearings with a 5 to 4 vote.
“They utterly failed to be prepared for this,” Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs (Lakeland, AB) said at the time.
“I think it is galling that Liberals to a person voted against a motion to block Liberal ministers from coming to the committee to answer the question.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
These inept imbeciles that call themselves government have no idea what they are doing. This pipeline will be sold for pennies on the dollar, backed with guaranteed loans from the canadian taxpayer. All so the liberals can save face and bury thier blunder.
Should not have brought it in the first and left the project alone. now that you wasted taxpayers' money on a project the that was private funded. all for a liberal pipe dream.
Trans Mountain pipeline losing $2.7 billion tax payer dollars surely you jest. Multiply that figure times 10.
Governments should not own business. Not their job. Everything the Liberals touch turns to dust.
