On Wednesday you may have noticed some silence on Twitter from your favourite accounts who tweet regularly.
That's because the “daily limit for sending tweets” was limited by the company which is now owned by Elon Musk.
Users operating both individual and business accounts received the error messages.
If you’re wondering why I was silent 🤫 for 24 hours @elonmusk I was limited on what I could tweet. As a member of the press this concerns me. Sometimes I tweet warnings from the RCMP which are vital for public safety. Is Twitter limiting freedom of the press? pic.twitter.com/V7VOTzwnkr— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) February 9, 2023
From about 3 p.m. MT on Wednesday, users attempting to tweet were informed by the platform they'd hit their daily limit. Some users reported the outage for an hour while others were left "tweetless" for 24-hours.
Users also reported not being able to access their direct messages.
On Thursday, users affected were back online tweeting about their experiences with the tweet limit.
"I had the reached limit yesterday, too. Which was very strange. Even tried to follow Biden and it wouldn’t let me," one user said.
"To me, it only lasted a few hours," another user said.
The daily tweet limit is 2,400. But some users experienced problems and were well below the tweet limit.
"I had this happen to me yesterday too. I don't know why as I'd only tweeted twice yesterday," a Twitter user said.
The service eventually returned at around 4 p.m. MT.
US tech publication The Information reported Musk told Twitter staff to pause “new feature development” to maximize stability on the platform amid the outage.
The disruption came just hours after Twitter rolled out a new product to Twitter Blue subscribers that allows them to send tweets with up to 4,000 characters.
The Help Page site said the limits are meant to “alleviate some of the strain on the behind-the-scenes part of Twitter and reduce downtime and error pages.”
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(1) comment
Locals does this...its can be frustrating.
