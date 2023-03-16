Two Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers were killed in the line of duty early Thursday morning.
CBC reported the pair had been shot to death while responding to a call in the residential area of Inglewood.
A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at its headquarters to provide more details. EPS Chief Dale McFee and other dignitaries will address the media with brief formal statements.
"No questions will be taken at this time. We ask that you respect this. Further details will be released later today when they’re confirmed," the EPS stated.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his sorrow.
"Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two @EdmontonPolice officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues — we’re here for you," Trudeau tweeted.
"No words can describe what our members & their families are feeling at this moment. Our entire service & community are mourning & I’m devastated," tweeted Staff Sgt. Michael Elliott, head of the Edmonton Police Association.
Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre also tweeted his condolences.
"We mourn with the families and colleagues of two police officers killed in the line of duty in Edmonton this morning. Never take for granted that our law enforcement put their lives on the line every single day to keep our communities safe," he tweeted.
Streets still remain blocked in the area.
The last Edmonton city police officer killed in the line of duty was Const. Daniel Woodall on June 8, 2015.
More to come...
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(2) comments
It bothers me to say we'll be watching the ndp/liberal cartel politicize this story with the help of msm. God be merciful and compassionate to the families and friends of these fallen officers, comfort them as only you can in their grieving.
Very sad to see.
....and the Lib/NDP will use the tragic acts of the mentally unstable to further their disarmament agenda of their law abiding subjects.
