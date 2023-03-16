EPS officers shot and killed

EPS officers shot and killed

 Courtesy CBC

Two Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers were killed in the line of duty early Thursday morning.

CBC reported the pair had been shot to death while responding to a call in the residential area of Inglewood.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

It bothers me to say we'll be watching the ndp/liberal cartel politicize this story with the help of msm. God be merciful and compassionate to the families and friends of these fallen officers, comfort them as only you can in their grieving.

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Very sad to see.

....and the Lib/NDP will use the tragic acts of the mentally unstable to further their disarmament agenda of their law abiding subjects.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.