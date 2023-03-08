The UCP has tabled Bill 9 which proposes changes to 14 pieces of legislation across nine different ministries within the province.
That includes recognizing and addressing the great risks firefighters take to protect Albertans’ lives and property by expanding presumptive cancer coverage to firefighters who served during the 2016 Fort McMurray Fire.
"We are proud to include this amendment as part of this bill, and we thank firefighters for their continued service and sacrifice," Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Dale Nally said.
Other changes in Bill 9 would also cut red tape to support irrigation districts, strengthen property rights for landowners and add greater certainty around funding for LRT projects.
The Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2023, proposes greater legislative clarity and improved service delivery for Albertans through digital solutions.
The UCP said these changes would continue to save Albertans and Alberta businesses time and at least $1.4 million annually.
“We’re delivering on the important changes that Albertans, and Alberta businesses have asked for. This is our seventh red tape reduction bill enabling meaningful legislative and regulatory changes that make life easier by reducing costs and improving service delivery," Nally said.
"I’m proud we continue to take action that helps make Alberta the best place to live, work and invest.”
If passed, the UCP said Bill 9 would give irrigation districts more modern options for providing public notifications, while clarifying and simplifying rules around board governance.
“We’re cutting red tape for the irrigation industry, a crucial part of Alberta’s agriculture sector and our economy. These amendments are well overdue and would benefit irrigation districts and their users by reducing regulatory burdens," Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Nate Horner said.
The bill also proposes language improvements to trespass legislation to clarify the federal government is bound by the same, current rules around unlawful entry onto Albertans’ private property.
This clarification shows the UCP is committed to protecting Albertans’ property rights, including in rural and remote areas of the province.
“I want to commend Alberta’s government for amending trespass legislation to clarify and raise the profile of the right of landowners to control access to their property. This renewed focus on property rights is a refreshing and positive step forward for property owners in Alberta," said Peter J. Dobbie, K.C., a farmers’ and property rights advocate for Alberta.
The UCP is making it an offence for the federal government to enter onto private land, buildings or structures without authorization.
The Petty Trespass Act (PTA) and the Trespass to Premises Act (TPA) will be amended to expressly bind the Liberals
The proposed amendments reinforce the UCP's commitment to protecting property rights and send a signal to the Liberals in Ottawa to respect this commitment.
If the federal government trespasses on private property without permission, they can now be fined up to a maximum of $200,000.
Amendments were proposed following events that transpired in Saskatchewan in 2022 when a property owner identified federal employees trespassing without permission. The federal government initially denied federal employees had trespassed, only to later admit trespassing had occurred.
Bill 9, if passed, would provide the cities of Calgary and Edmonton with greater certainty around provincial funding for their LRT projects and encourage more businesses to bid on the contracts, ensuring maximum value for taxpayers.
The bill would also amend the Workers’ Compensation Act to expand presumptive cancer coverage to all firefighters who served during the 2016 Fort McMurray Fire. This makes it easier for firefighters and their families to access the benefits and support they need with fewer delays and administrative hurdles.
“Having personally experienced loss due to the 2016 Horse River Wildfire, I can never thank the heroes (who) fought this emergency sufficiently for their efforts," Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean said.
"Making sure these firefighters get faster and expanded access to workers' compensation benefits is a small step Alberta’s government can take to recognize their risks and sacrifices.”
Jean was emotional and held back tears as he thanked Alberta fire fighters. He lost his house in the 2016 fires.
The President of the Alberta Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics Association applauds the UCP's decision if passed.
“We’ve been working with the government over the last number of years regarding the health impacts from the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire and the needed support for firefighters and their families, and we’re grateful to see this cancer coverage moving forward," said Matt Osborne, president of the Alberta Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics Association.
Additional changes being proposed in the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 include:
- Supporting the economic growth of Alberta’s bee industry by allowing for quicker and more effective responses to threats from pests and disease outbreaks
- Simplifying the process to ensure borrowed works of art are protected from legal claims while in Alberta
- Ensuring a smooth implementation of new continuing care legislation coming this fall
- Supporting the implementation of the government’s commitment to extend prompt payment rules to public works projects
- Changing the official titles of provincial court "judge" to provincial court "justice" to align with an upcoming name change of the Provincial Court of Alberta to the Alberta Court of Justice, reflecting the modern role of the court
- Ensuring the justice system can provide information so government income supports can be suspended for violent offenders with outstanding warrants until the warrant is executed or cancelled
- Restoring the ability of municipalities to add costs associated with remedying dangerous or unsightly properties to an owner’s property taxes
- Enabling faster and easier transactions between lenders and debtors when personal property is used as collateral.
- Allowing Albertans to sign and submit certain documents electronically to the Land Titles Office
The UCP said Alberta is a national leader in red tape reduction. As part of Red Tape Awareness Week in January, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business ranked Alberta No. 1 among provinces in red tape reduction, giving the province an overall grade of A-.
Since 2019, the UCP said it has reduced red tape by almost 30% and is rapidly approaching its goal of 33%.
Red tape reduction efforts have so far saved Albertans and Alberta businesses at least $2.1 billion.
