UCP gives boost to skills trades grants

The UCP said the Apprenticeship Learning Grants are important for post-secondary institutions in Alberta that deliver classroom instruction to complement on-the-job training.

 Western Standard Photo

The UCP is creating more than 1,000 new spaces for students in high-demand apprenticeship programs at post-secondary institutions.

Through Budget 2023, the UCP is providing a funding boost of $15 million over three years to the Apprenticeship Learning Grants. With the increase, total funding for the grants will be $42 million in 2023-24.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.