The UCP is creating more than 1,000 new spaces for students in high-demand apprenticeship programs at post-secondary institutions.
Through Budget 2023, the UCP is providing a funding boost of $15 million over three years to the Apprenticeship Learning Grants. With the increase, total funding for the grants will be $42 million in 2023-24.
“This investment will help post-secondary institutions across Alberta create new spaces for students to build rewarding careers in the skilled trades," Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions Kayce Madu said on Tuesday.
"Strengthening our skilled labour force ensures Alberta can respond to the needs of industry and the opportunities of our booming economy.”
The UCP said the Apprenticeship Learning Grants are important for post-secondary institutions in Alberta that deliver classroom instruction to complement on-the-job training. New seats will be allocated to post-secondary institutions based on student demand and workforce data for in-demand skilled trades.
“Apprenticeship education is an important part of our post-secondary system. Making sure students have access to programs, training and resources not only sets them up for success but supports and grows industries and our economy with a world-class workforce," Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides said.
Alberta continues to diversify and grow, and as more people retire, the province is seeing an increase in demand for skilled workers and apprenticeship learning opportunities. Student registration in Alberta’s apprenticeship programs increased from 7,820 in 2020 to more than 15,600 in 2022.
The UCP said each new seat created through this funding means more opportunities to connect students to good-paying jobs while securing the talent Alberta needs to ensure we remain competitive in a global economy
“There is a growing need for skilled trade workers across Alberta. Today’s announcement will provide support for new apprenticeships that will build Alberta’s economy," said Laura Jo Gunter, president and CEO of NAIT.
In the 2022-23 school year, 11 post-secondary institutions across Alberta are offering a combined total of approximately 22,000 seats in apprenticeship classroom instruction.
The UCP offers apprenticeship education programs in 47 designated trades; government administers and serves as the registrar, while post-secondary institutions deliver classroom instruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.