Man does crack on stairs in lrt station

The UCP is supporting Edmonton’s return to the “city of champions.”

Alberta sheriffs are being deployed into downtown Edmonton to try and get a handle on a growing surge of crime and social disorder.

A 15-week pilot partnership between the Alberta Sheriffs and the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) will begin in late February.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Keep in mind that Edmonton’s Police Chief McFee and Mayor Sohi are still pedaling their woke BS about helping the poor drug addicts and mentally unsound, rather than dealing with the safety issues that affect everyday, hard-working, law-abiding citizens. Premier Smith had to do something, but don’t expect much to come from it since the woke brain trust is still in charge. At the end of the day, this will just be throwing more taxpayer money after bad Edmonton city policy.

The best advise for anybody considering living, working, or traveling in downtown Edmonton is “Don’t!”

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Where's the MAYOR!?

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Excellent move. Mayor Sochi and the woke city councillors have demonstrated a lack of will to do anything. Maybe the UCP might even pick up a few seats in Edmonton. A law-nd-order/clean-up-the-city platform might be a good thing.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Good idea UPC. This is why the streets of Japan are so safe. In larger cities, Japan provides tiny offices at very regular intervals along many commercial neighborhood streets... so streets with services and mercantile traffic. They have done this for a century, the the modern version was finalized in the 1900's. A police officer attends each tiny office to keep an eye on things, and just 'be there' for citizens. They run 24 hours a day. Other countries, such as Brazil, have implemented these and most have seen dramatic drop in crime, including murder.

