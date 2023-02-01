Alberta sheriffs are being deployed into downtown Edmonton to try and get a handle on a growing surge of crime and social disorder.
A 15-week pilot partnership between the Alberta Sheriffs and the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) will begin in late February.
Meanwhile at Southgate Transit Centre open air drug use continues.“LOTS of drug action…including dealers right in the terminal. Found a bag on a window ledge with some sort of drug residue, in perfect reach for someone’s child. Group of addicts with bikes smoking meth.” pic.twitter.com/Sl9HVxuyio— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) February 1, 2023
More boots on the ground will allow EPS to increase the number of patrols and expand their reach to more high-priority neighbourhoods. The UCP said the pilot will help keep communities safe by deterring criminal activity and building public trust with officers.
“Edmontonians and visitors alike should feel safe in their communities and Alberta’s government is working to make sure they are safe by putting more eyes and ears in neighbourhoods where they’re needed most, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said at a Wednesday press conference.
From an Edmonton resident who was afraid to exit the bus to walk in the station. Tweaking behavior is unpredictable and can appear like psychosis, including the appearance of hallucinations. During this delusional period, tweakers can hurt themselves or those around them. pic.twitter.com/JUPMV14KwF— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) February 1, 2023
"A larger officer presence is a direct request from EPS, Chinatown, and other downtown organizations. Partnerships and collaborations like this are going to play a key role as the task force continues to address complex issues like public safety, homelessness, addiction and mental health.”
In recent months, some say the homeless and drug addicts have taken over the system, and caused complete disorder and apparent confusion.
“Nothing like your kids having to sit in the back of the bus cause some junkie sleeping in the front why tf do we even pay for the bus anymore ugh.”-Edmonton resident pic.twitter.com/F1Cr8HGLt0— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) February 1, 2023
Taxpayers took to social media to vent their frustration with the City of Edmonton. Addiction and homelessness have affected every community in Alberta, with Edmonton being especially hard hit.
This partnership stems from the work being done by the Edmonton Public Safety and Community Response Task Force.
“Police services across the province are key partners in our communities and play an important role in treating mental health and addiction as health-care issues," Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken said.
"As we continue to implement recovery-oriented systems of care, we truly value having Edmonton Police Service and Alberta Sheriffs working together to support some of our most vulnerable citizens.”
Twelve sheriffs will be assigned to work in teams with EPS officers alongside the Healthy Streets Operations Centre, a community safety hub established by the City of Edmonton and EPS to deal with crime and social disorder in inner-city neighbourhoods.
This is a very concerning and disturbing scene that we’ve been hearing about all too often. Citizens, businesses, and community leaders have raised many concerns regarding safety while taking transit and walking down the street. People in Edmonton have rights. 🧵1/4 https://t.co/qLNViqJB9y— Mike Ellis (@MikeEllisUCP) January 29, 2023
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took to Twitter over the weekend to comment on pictures posted by the Western Standard of the continued chaos that plagues the Edmonton transit system.
"These images are disturbing. Edmonton deserves better," Smith said Sunday.
The pictures were of an Edmonton transit bus which had its camera equipment destroyed and was taken over by "the methman," a witness claimed.
The incident occurred January 22. More than $5,000 worth of damage was caused to the bus.
The addition of Alberta Sheriffs will enable police to expand patrols to a wider area that includes Boyle Street and McCauley, and extend coverage to seven from five days a week, 22-hours each day. While officers can respond to criminal activity when needed, multi-disciplinary teams help increase community safety by addressing community concerns and preventing crime in ways that don’t necessarily involve enforcement.
“This is something we have been wanting to do for two years and we are pleased to have the Alberta Sheriffs add to the growing list of partners in this area," Dale McFee, chief of the Edmonton Police Service, said.
"The approach, with police, sheriffs, EMS, fire, the City of Edmonton and community partners will make a difference to address the crime and disorder that are over-represented in Edmonton’s core communities. We can accomplish more together, and we look forward to working alongside the Alberta Sheriffs in improving public safety.”
The UCP continues working with EPS to address mental health and addiction as health-care issues while keeping communities safe. This includes equipping police officers with information to better assess the needs of a person experiencing a mental health emergency through HealthIM, and equipping police to provide anyone arrested with the option of immediately consulting with an addiction medicine specialist through the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program (VODP).
"The announcement of additional police support in downtown Edmonton is a positive first step," Sean Kirk, general manager of Edmonton City Centre said.
"With more office workers, residents, students, and visitors feeling safe in our downtown, investment confidence will grow, businesses will once again thrive, property values will rise and tax dollars will increase. A vibrant downtown benefits all Edmontonians and we look forward to continuing to be a part of building the future of this city."
Albertans struggling with opioid addiction can contact the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program (VODP) by calling 1-844-383-7688, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. VODP provides same-day access to addiction medicine specialists. There is no wait list.
Keep in mind that Edmonton’s Police Chief McFee and Mayor Sohi are still pedaling their woke BS about helping the poor drug addicts and mentally unsound, rather than dealing with the safety issues that affect everyday, hard-working, law-abiding citizens. Premier Smith had to do something, but don’t expect much to come from it since the woke brain trust is still in charge. At the end of the day, this will just be throwing more taxpayer money after bad Edmonton city policy.
The best advise for anybody considering living, working, or traveling in downtown Edmonton is “Don’t!”
Where's the MAYOR!?
Excellent move. Mayor Sochi and the woke city councillors have demonstrated a lack of will to do anything. Maybe the UCP might even pick up a few seats in Edmonton. A law-nd-order/clean-up-the-city platform might be a good thing.
Good idea UPC. This is why the streets of Japan are so safe. In larger cities, Japan provides tiny offices at very regular intervals along many commercial neighborhood streets... so streets with services and mercantile traffic. They have done this for a century, the the modern version was finalized in the 1900's. A police officer attends each tiny office to keep an eye on things, and just 'be there' for citizens. They run 24 hours a day. Other countries, such as Brazil, have implemented these and most have seen dramatic drop in crime, including murder.
