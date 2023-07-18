The UCP government said on Tuesday Alberta families and non-profit organizations can now apply for funding from the Every Kid Can Play program.
The government added sports play an important role in the early stages of a children's lives, teaching them teamwork, confidence building and promoting healthy lifestyles that can last well into adulthood.
"Unfortunately, registration fees can make participation in sports unaffordable for too many families," the government said.
Albertans can now apply for funding from the Every Kid Can Play program to access affordable sports, physical activity and recreation programs for children and teens.
To support the program’s success, Alberta’s government is providing $3 million to KidSport Alberta to subsidize registration costs for families that are struggling financially.
“Sport and recreation opportunities should be affordable and accessible for all, especially young children and youth," said Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow.
"We are committed to supporting initiatives that make access easier for families, helping to build healthy and fit communities through sport and recreation.”
Introduced in Budget 2023 with a commitment of $8 million, the Every Kid Can Play program, is funded by the UCP government and administered in part by KidSport Alberta.
The program increases access and affordability for families across Alberta with kids and teens participating in sports and recreational activities. Through KidSport Alberta, families can apply for support to offset registration fees.
“Every child and youth deserves an opportunity to play and enjoy the fun activities they love," said Minister of Children and Family Services Searle Turton.
"Through Every Kid Can Play, Alberta’s government is reducing the financial barriers to play and making sure kids can enjoy the full benefits of sports and recreation.”
Community non-profit organizations can apply for grant funding to create increased access to sports and recreation programs. The Every Kid Can Play program is expected to provide direct financial support to more than 8,500 children and youth and support up to 200 child- and youth-focused community-level programs throughout Alberta.
Applications are now open. The deadline for non-profit organization applications is September 30.
