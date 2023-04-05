Copping

Minister of Health Jason Copping. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP government said pharmacies in hospitals, cancer centres and other health facilities will be upgraded to improve the safety of patients and staff.

Through Budget 2023, if passed, the UCP government will spend $54 million over three years to renovate and upgrade 33 pharmacies at 20 sites in 11 communities across the province.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.