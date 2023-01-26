Doctor

To help bring more physicians to rural Alberta, the UCP government is working to offer physician training in Lethbridge and Grande Prairie.

Rural Albertans are disproportionately affected by the nation-wide shortage of health care workers and their community members cannot access physician training close to home.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Based on my experience over the past three years, people would be better served by hiring off the street, teaching people to research issues and then make them doctors. Our so called "educated" doctors have been abysmal and have shown to be only adept at following orders.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Great Idea! We need more of this.

