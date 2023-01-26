To help bring more physicians to rural Alberta, the UCP government is working to offer physician training in Lethbridge and Grande Prairie.
Rural Albertans are disproportionately affected by the nation-wide shortage of health care workers and their community members cannot access physician training close to home.
The UCP government is spending $1 million to explore ways that regional post-secondary institutions, such as the University of Lethbridge and Northwestern Polytechnic, can help deliver medical education outside of Edmonton and Calgary.
The UCP government noted that research shows positive learning experiences in rural health-care settings lead to more physicians choosing to pursue careers in rural areas.
“Over the past year, we’ve made strategic investments to address health care labour shortages, including through the largest expansion of post-secondary seats in Alberta’s history," Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides said.
"Partnering with Alberta’s two medical schools and institutions in northern and southern Alberta to train doctors locally is the best path to ensuring we meet rural needs.”
The funds will be used by the University of Alberta, University of Calgary, University of Lethbridge, and Northwestern Polytechnic to support collaborative planning. This will include detailed plans to support regional health professions training centres in Lethbridge and Grande Prairie.
“Expanding medical training in rural areas creates new opportunities for students who want to remain in their communities while making other students familiar with regions of the province and types of work they may not have considered before," Minsiter of Health Jason Copping said.
"Expanding training opportunities is just one way we’re addressing the shortage of rural doctors to ensure Albertans get the care they need when and where they need it.”
Plans for rural training opportunities include hands-on learning experiences in rural communities surrounding regional hubs.
The UCP government noted these opportunities will support the recruitment of physicians to teach and train medical students and residents, while increasing access to physician services.
Previously in Budget 2022, Alberta’s government announced the targeted enrolment expansion initiative which invested over $171 million into Alberta’s post-secondary system to create nearly 10,000 new seats over three years in high-demand programs. Over 2,400 of those new seats were in nursing, health care aide and paramedic programs.
"In our urban centres, we are fortunate to have over 10,000 practicing physicians," Nicolaides told the Western Standard.
"That number makes up 93% of all physicians in Alberta, and with 81% of our population located in urban centres you can see why we have so many doctors."
Rural Alberta makes up 19% of the province's population, but has less than 7% of its province’s physicians.
"As you can see, there is a clear disparity between the level of care received by rural Albertans compared to those in urban centres," Nicolaides said.
"Today’s investment looks to bridge that gap by improving accessibility to physician training for rural Albertans so that they can gain the skills and training they need to build successful careers and meet the needs of their communities."
Based on my experience over the past three years, people would be better served by hiring off the street, teaching people to research issues and then make them doctors. Our so called "educated" doctors have been abysmal and have shown to be only adept at following orders.
Great Idea! We need more of this.
