Toews tables Bill 10

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP tabled Bill 10 to build on growing Alberta's prosperity to cut red tape and provide financial incentives to its residents, students and municipalities in the province.

On Thursday, The Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2023 was introduced and its purpose is to implement many of the technical measures introduced in Budget 2023.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

A policy of savings and investment is the right choice over taxing, spending, and causing inflation.

