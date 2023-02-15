New UCP program to help international nurses enter Alberta workforce

The program will assess the skills and abilities of internationally educated nurses and match them to one of Alberta’s three occupational nursing categories.

 Western Standard Photo

The UCP government is launching a new pilot project to create a more efficient assessment system for internationally educated nurses arriving in Alberta.

The UCP claims by improving the processes for internationally educated nurses to join Alberta’s workforce, the province can help ensure the health care system remains strong, now and in the future.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Or, we could just put out an offer to all those health care workers across Canada who have been fired for not getting a special injection.

Report Add Reply

