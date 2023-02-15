The UCP government is launching a new pilot project to create a more efficient assessment system for internationally educated nurses arriving in Alberta.
The UCP claims by improving the processes for internationally educated nurses to join Alberta’s workforce, the province can help ensure the health care system remains strong, now and in the future.
“Through this pilot, we are streamlining the nursing assessment so internationally educated nurses will be able to determine their best path forward into Alberta’s job market and health care system," Minister of Skilled Trades and Professions Kaycee Madu said.
With a $200,000 grant, the “triple-track” assessment pilot project will establish an Alberta assessment facility for internationally educated nurses and allow them to apply with the College of Registered Nurses of Alberta, rather than travelling to BC to have their skills assessed.
The program will assess the skills and abilities of internationally educated nurses and match them to one of Alberta’s three occupational nursing categories:
Registered nurse
Licensed practical nurse
Health care aide
The UCP said this will help streamline the credential process and reduce wait times for internationally educated nurses looking to join Alberta’s workforce.
An Alberta assessment site using the new model is expected to open in the fall of 2023.
The “triple-track” assessment is a pilot project between the College of Registered Nurses of Alberta, the College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Alberta and the Nursing Community Assessment Service.
“We are committed to removing barriers for internationally educated nurses who want to work and live in Alberta," Minister of Health Jason Copping said.
"By streamlining the process, nurses can begin practising sooner and we can continue strengthening the health care workforce that provides support to Albertans when and where they need it.”
Or, we could just put out an offer to all those health care workers across Canada who have been fired for not getting a special injection.
