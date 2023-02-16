The UCP says it is taking a "multi-level" approach to increase the workforce of Alberta's healthcare sector.
On Thursday, Minister of Health Jason Copping said the UCP will spend more than $158 million to help increase the workforce.
"Alberta's Health Workforce Strategy is a coordinated, forward-looking path to ensure every other has access to health care and that we have the workforce in place to deliver the high-quality services Albertans need today and in the future regardless of where you live," Copping said.
"It reflects one of the goals in our health care action plan to create a system that attracts more health care professionals to Alberta and to empower frontline workers to deliver health care through budget 2023."
Copping said the UCP will spend more than $158 million on multiple initiatives to provide resources to attract, train and retain medical professionals both now and in the future including:
Alberta’s Health Workforce Strategy is built around five pillars:
The UCP stated, as the strategy is implemented, a framework and specific metrics across each of the pillars will be developed to measure progress and monitor the impact of building a more resilient workforce.
“Demands on the workforce will also continue to grow as the population ages," Copping said.
"This strategy builds on the great work already underway and sets the stage for a resilient work environment in the province that supports its workers in providing the highest quality health care.”
More initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(3) comments
The definition of stupidity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. The single payer system does not work in its current form and needs structural change and the incorporation of capital risk taking that is not owned by the government. We can maintain our universal healthcare but making its structure and function more efficient outside the public sector is a must. And no, not like the US!
Just go hire all the unvaxxed doctors and nurses in BC.
The problem with our Healthcare system is NOT money, its job dissatisfaction.
By once again dumping money into the system, we end up selectively attracting money focussed individuals who could care less about patients - which further worsens job conditions and patient care.
