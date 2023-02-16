Alberta government's increasing health care workforce

Minister of Health Jason Copping. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP says it is taking a "multi-level" approach to increase the workforce of Alberta's healthcare sector.

On Thursday, Minister of Health Jason Copping said the UCP will spend more than $158 million to help increase the workforce.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

guest356
guest356

The definition of stupidity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. The single payer system does not work in its current form and needs structural change and the incorporation of capital risk taking that is not owned by the government. We can maintain our universal healthcare but making its structure and function more efficient outside the public sector is a must. And no, not like the US!

Goose
Goose

Just go hire all the unvaxxed doctors and nurses in BC.

dixon_st_albert
dixon_st_albert

The problem with our Healthcare system is NOT money, its job dissatisfaction.

By once again dumping money into the system, we end up selectively attracting money focussed individuals who could care less about patients - which further worsens job conditions and patient care.

