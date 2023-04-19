The United Conservative Party of Alberta (UCP) raised a record-breaking $4 million in the first quarter of 2023, making it the most successful fundraising quarter in the party's history.
The UCP said it's an achievement and is testament to the commitment and dedication of UCP supporters and volunteers across the province who have demonstrated their strong belief in Danielle Smith’s vision for building a stronger and affordable Alberta.
Cynthia Moore, president of the United Conservative Party, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support received from Albertans.
“This achievement is proof Albertans understand the importance of this election and the need to keep our province moving forward under the leadership of Danielle Smith and the UCP team,” said Moore.
“We are proud to have such strong support from Albertans who are standing with us in this important moment for our province's future.”
In addition to the remarkable fundraising milestone, the UCP is now the largest provincial political party in Canada with over 130,000 members.
In total, $3,154,781 was raised by UCP headquarters. A further $840,160 was raised by UCP constituency associations, although the actual total is expected to be higher since not all donations have been reported to party headquarters.
(2) comments
Glad to see those numbers, but Smith better not forget she'll get more boot than Kenney if she betrays our support. Let her dig deep into those old school rural Albertan principles that got her into the premier's office, and put 'em up on the big screen for all to see.
It doesn't matter to me if they raise a billion dollars. As long as Smith supports those horrible LRT's, I will not be be voting for her. But if she says she will actually get rid of those crooked and lethally dangerous LRT's, well, that's another matter entirely.
