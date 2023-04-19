Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The United Conservative Party of Alberta (UCP) raised a record-breaking $4 million in the first quarter of 2023, making it the most successful fundraising quarter in the party's history.

The UCP said it's an achievement and is testament to the commitment and dedication of UCP supporters and volunteers across the province who have demonstrated their strong belief in Danielle Smith’s vision for building a stronger and affordable Alberta.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Glad to see those numbers, but Smith better not forget she'll get more boot than Kenney if she betrays our support. Let her dig deep into those old school rural Albertan principles that got her into the premier's office, and put 'em up on the big screen for all to see.

guest399
guest399

It doesn't matter to me if they raise a billion dollars. As long as Smith supports those horrible LRT's, I will not be be voting for her. But if she says she will actually get rid of those crooked and lethally dangerous LRT's, well, that's another matter entirely.

