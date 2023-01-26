Addiction, homelessness and public safety issues have affected every community in Alberta, with Edmonton being especially hard hit as residents outcried on social media for leaders to address these issues.
The UCP government is spending in Edmonton’s downtown to support projects it says will create an exciting place to live and work.
To support the region as a driving force in Alberta’s economy, the government has provided the City of Edmonton with $4 million to invest in the city’s downtown core.
"Alberta’s government is committed to Edmonton’s prosperity. This includes the creation of a cabinet task force to tackle Edmonton social issues, and ongoing investments to improve access to addiction services and address homelessness," the UCP government stated.
This funding will support projects that highlight Edmonton’s downtown as a welcoming place where businesses and communities can thrive. The government is also providing $1 million to support the Edmonton Downtown Business Association’s marketing initiatives to attract people and businesses.
“The Renewed Alberta Advantage is building excitement in the Edmonton metro region," Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean said.
"Between a business-friendly environment and Alberta’s highly skilled workforce, leading-edge companies are bringing their culture of innovation to our capital. This funding demonstrates our commitment to support creative, local solutions to help restore the vibrancy of Edmonton’s downtown as a premiere destination to live, work and play.”
The UCP government noted that the the City of Edmonton is using the funding to celebrate its downtown core as an attractive destination through activities like live events, branding and promotion, graffiti removal, and enhanced cleaning and snow removal. It is also supporting the Edmonton Downtown Business Association’s program to help downtown retailers with marketing, start-up expenses and contracting consultants.
“Downtown Edmonton is the heart of our city. It is a place where commerce, diversity and creativity flourish," Amarjeet Sohi mayor of the City of Edmonton said.
"It’s a place for everyone to gather to celebrate, share ideas, learn, trade and innovate. This welcome investment will help enhance the vibrancy and liveability of our downtown, which is critical to attracting highly skilled talent and new capital to Edmonton.”
The Edmonton Downtown Business Association is using its portion of the funding to host a major public event to attract more visitors to the downtown core, develop murals to help beautify the area, and support retail pop-up spaces, marketing and start-up expenses for retailers in the downtown core.
This additional funding builds on the Government of Alberta’s continuing support for the greater Edmonton region and downtown core.
The UCP government said it is supporting Edmonton’s return to the “city of champions."
