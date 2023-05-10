The UCP says the government recruited a record 1,413 nurses under a new pilot program aimed at increasing the number of healthcare providers in Alberta hospitals in addition to recognizing the qualifications of internationally trained professionals.
In a release, Calgary-Varsity MLA Jason Copping — who was Health minister prior to the election call — said the College of Registered Nurses of Alberta (CRNA) processed two and-a-half times more registered nurses since April than the previous four years combined.
Further, the UCP Health Workforce Strategy launched several initiatives to attract more internationally trained nurses (IENs) to Alberta to help meet the urgent health care needs in the province, he added.
"Alberta has the best front-line health care workers in the world and the United Conservatives are working to have the right supports in place to ensure Albertans get the care they need when and where they need it,” he said.
A re-elected UCP government will continue to work with them and their colleagues to move Alberta forward and reduce the barriers to certification, he added.
At a media event in Calgary on Wednesday, former NDP minister Kathleen Ganley said a Rachel Notley government would spend $400 million to hire an additional 4,000 health professionals, including plans to fast-track qualified health professionals
But it appears the UCP already beat them to it, and at a fraction of the cost. As part of the strategy, the UCP said the United Conservative government worked collaboratively with CRNA to start the “triple-track” assessment pilot project with a $200,000 grant.
The pilot assesses the skills and abilities of IENs and matches them with the three occupational nursing categories — registered nurse (RN), licensed practical nurse (LPN), and health care aide (HCA) — and allows them to start practising immediately. By streamlining the accreditation process, internationally-trained RNs, LPNs, and HCAs can begin practising sooner.
“We know there are thousands of health care professionals across the world and a United Conservative government will continue to remove barriers for those who want to live and work in Alberta... and Albertans can have greater access to the health care they need,” he said.
“By working in partnership with health care professionals to transform the health care system to meet people’s needs, support Albertans with the high cost of living, keep our communities safe and drive the economy with more jobs, quality education and continued diversification.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(1) comment
Another example of the NDP re-announcing an action by the UCP government. The NDP want to spend more taxpayers money in a bureaucratic nightmare, while the UCP get it done. The NDP haven't made a real policy announcement at all during this election, they only re-brand announcements made by the UCP. The NDP are relying on attacks while having no vision for the future of Alberta.
