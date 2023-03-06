The Last of Us

The Last of Us

 Courtesy HBO

A decision on where to film Season Two of the HBO's smash zombie hit The Last of Us still hasn't been made, but the UCP is keeping it's fingers cross they choose Alberta again.

The series was shot entirely in Alberta from July 2021 to June 2022 and is based on the popular video game of the same name.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Ahhh yes invite the pedophile brigade to our Province so they can victimize Alberta's most vulnerable. Sounds like a great idea.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.