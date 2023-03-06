A decision on where to film Season Two of the HBO's smash zombie hit The Last of Us still hasn't been made, but the UCP is keeping it's fingers cross they choose Alberta again.
The series was shot entirely in Alberta from July 2021 to June 2022 and is based on the popular video game of the same name.
The story features a a grieving father who is turned mercenary while accompanying a gunslinging 14-year-old, across a zombie-infested America in the aftermath of a near extinction level pandemic.
"HBO has not yet made a decision on the location for season two for The Last of Us," Minister of Culture Policy Advisor Jason Kwong told the Western Standard.
"We continue to celebrate the success of Season One as new episodes continue to roll out with rave reviews and record setting audience numbers from around the world."
With a budget of over $100 million, The Last of Us is believed to be the most expensive TV show in Canadian history and features Alberta landscapes and locations.
The Film and Television Tax Credit (FTTC) in Alberta offers a refundable tax credit certificate on eligible Alberta production and labour costs to corporations that produce films, television series and other eligible screen-based productions in the province.
Applicants may apply for either a 22% or 30% tax credit rate.
"We know that the cast, crew and the producers had an amazing experience shooting season one in Alberta, and we will continue to work with HBO on future opportunities," Kwong said.
