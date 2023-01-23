Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

A comprehensive review of emails has not generated any records of contact between the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) and the Premier’s Office staff, the UCP announced Monday.

The review, undertaken over the weekend by the non-partisan Alberta Public Service, searched for any emails sent to or received by the relevant prosecutors and staff in the Premier's Office over a four-month period.

(14) comments

Jasper425
Jasper425

So the way slander those we don't like is just make up allegations and run a story, right CBC?

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Of course there is no evidence because it was a made up story by Trudeau's hate machine for Alberta. Danielle Smith should press charges for slander by the CBC.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

I'm not surprise. I figured the CBC was making up stories of prosecutorial interference, because always referred to it in a third person. The reporter had heard from someone who talked about interference. There was so much of this during the Emergency Act inquiry. Everybody was operating on a hearsay basis about the truckers with no evidence at all. So CBC which hates Danielle Smith just makes up these stories of someone who knew someone, but absolutely no truth and not verifiable. This is your Gold standard journalism at work.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

And now I see, after causing all this dust up for Smith, that CBC is admitting it did not actually 'see' any emails.... so they saw no real evidence that this was a true story.

Report Add Reply
Robert Stewart
Robert Stewart

CBC making stuff up, not exactly surprising

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

Along with information from anonymous (NDP) sources...

Report Add Reply
Paul S
Paul S

It's just more Lies from CBC.... The Liberal propaganda channel!

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

"CBC News updated the story it first published to note it has not seen the emails, but it quotes multiple anonymous sources who said they have"

Was one of them a wizened old socialist hag, a turbaned Rolex wearing fake or a compromised-part-time-drama-teacher. Just wondering...

Report Add Reply
LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

[lol]

Report Add Reply
Edward S
Edward S

Nice move, CBC wins again. We are now talking about how sacred prosecutors are, instead of how corrupt they have been. Why are we pretending that we have an a-political legal branch to protect?

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

More BS attacks on Smith. The government under Kenney fined these people the government should also be able to say it was a mistake.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

But but but….

CBC told me it was collusion between Trump, Russia and Smith

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Just more BS Fake news from cbc. Most likely under Notley's direction.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Smith should be able to do this quite accurately, as email is easy to run searches on, and even if deleted, it can easily be brought back. Unless her staff were at their own personal email address when they sent, and sent to a personal address, the data will be there. If staff are using personal email.... then of course that is another matter and heads should roll.

Report Add Reply

