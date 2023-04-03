Notley and Trudeau

Former Premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

 Photo Credit: CBC News

The UCP says Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley should oppose the carbon tax hike and cut ties with the feds for Albertans.

On Saturday, United Conservative Caucus Chair and Chief Government Whip Brad Rutherford asked Notley to break rank with her federal bosses, Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh, and join the United Conservative Caucus in opposing a 30% carbon tax hike, which will make everything more expensive for Albertans and Canadians in the middle of an inflation crisis.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

We no longer have 3 parties in Canada.

NDP should just give up and become Liberals.

Conservatives are the opposition to both NDP and Liberals

The Bloc should just take Quebec and go.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

The carbon tax increase is perfectly timed with the provincial election. 🤟

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.