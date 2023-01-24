The UCP government is spending $1 million in Calgary’s downtown to support a "vibrant and safe community" and grow economic momentum.
“The renewed Alberta Advantage continues to attract more companies to set up shop, which creates jobs and opportunities in our province," Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean said in a Tuesday statement.
"Through this funding, we are working with our partners to ensure Calgary’s downtown core continues to thrive as the economic and cultural heart of the city.”
According to the UCP, Calgary’s downtown is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing areas in Canada.
"Add the success of Alberta is Calling, and there is an influx of new Albertans looking for places to meet their neighbours and enjoy their new home," the UCP government stated.
Alberta's government claims for the first time in eight years, the value of Calgary’s downtown office buildings is on the rise. To build on this momentum, it provided $5 million to the City of Calgary and the Calgary Downtown Association to support projects that will further revitalize the city’s downtown core as a destination to live, work and play while also addressing Calgarians’ concerns around safety in the area.
“Across Canada and the world, Calgary is being recognized as a place of economic opportunity and high quality of life, and people are moving here because of that," Minister of Municipal Affairs Rebecca Schulz said.
"This kind of investment will help ensure Calgary continues to be one of the best places in the world to live, work and raise a family.”
The City of Calgary received $4 million recently to assist with downtown revitalization. The funds will be used to strengthen programming that provides gathering spaces for cultural activities and entertainment options, supports the recovery of the business community to promote Calgary as a destination city, and enhances safety and vibrancy to make downtown living more attractive.
"Building on the city's $425-million foundational investment in its downtown revitalization strategy, this funding from our provincial partners will expand our ability to create a safer, more engaged and connected community in the centre of our city," Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said.
The Calgary Downtown Association received $1 million from the UCP government to support projects meant to improve the overall cleanliness and safety of the downtown core, including overnight street sweeping and seasonal beautification projects.
“We are grateful to the Government of Alberta for investing in our downtown. This partnership comes at a time when renewing consumer and community confidence in downtown, and enhancing the downtown experience, are critical for economic recovery," Mark Garner, executive director of the Calgary Downtown Association said.
The Calgary downtown vacancy rate now sits at 32.6% after the fourth quarter of 2022.
The fourth quarter was the most active in Calgary since 2014.
The Calgary Downtown Association funding will also support a gift card incentive program to encourage more support of high-street retail and put more spending in the local economy, as well as a project to help downtown businesses implement digital solutions.
(1) comment
Trying to win the Calgary vote. When the socialist mayor lauds the UCP initiative then you know it’s working. Don’t bother with Redmonton though. Not going to win anything there. Don’t need to if you take Calgary.
