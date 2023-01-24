Calgary skyline

The UCP government is spending $1 million in Calgary’s downtown to support a "vibrant and safe community" and grow economic momentum.

“The renewed Alberta Advantage continues to attract more companies to set up shop, which creates jobs and opportunities in our province," Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean said in a Tuesday statement.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Jablonski
Jablonski

Trying to win the Calgary vote. When the socialist mayor lauds the UCP initiative then you know it’s working. Don’t bother with Redmonton though. Not going to win anything there. Don’t need to if you take Calgary.

