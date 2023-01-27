UCP spends on pre-treatment housing in Calgary

This funding will create 240 additional recovery spaces annually, meaning that every year up to 240 Albertans can access these pre-treatment beds.

The UCP said it believes pre-treatment programs can be a bridge between detox and treatment for people who are pursuing recovery from addiction.

As part of building a recovery-oriented system of care, the UCP is providing $1.8 million over three years to Oxford House in support of their Calgary pre-treatment program.

