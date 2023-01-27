The UCP said it believes pre-treatment programs can be a bridge between detox and treatment for people who are pursuing recovery from addiction.
As part of building a recovery-oriented system of care, the UCP is providing $1.8 million over three years to Oxford House in support of their Calgary pre-treatment program.
This funding will create 240 additional recovery spaces annually.
Pre-treatment support is part of a comprehensive recovery-oriented system of care. These pre-treatment spaces are free for Albertans with no user fees, as is the case with all publicly-funded detox, treatment and recovery spaces.
“The time between detox and treatment is one of the most vulnerable in someone’s recovery from addiction," Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken said.
"With these new spaces, we can better support Albertans at a critical stage in their pursuit of recovery. This is another important step in building a comprehensive system of care that saves lives while supporting long-term recovery.”
The pre-treatment program at Oxford House gives clients a recovery-oriented space to be supported between detox and treatment in their pursuit of recovery. Staff also help clients understand their treatment and recovery options, empowering them to make decisions that best support their personal pursuit.
“Recovery is possible for every Albertan experiencing addiction. With this new funding, we’re helping more Calgarians get the help they need at a time when they need it most," Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, and MLA for Calgary-Klein Jeremy Nixon said.
It's the latest government announcement trying to help addicts.
This includes adding more than 8,000 new publicly funded treatment spaces, eliminating fees for residential addiction treatment, launching the Digital Overdose Response System (DORS) app and expanding opioid agonist treatment.
The UCP has also appointed the Edmonton and Calgary Public Safety and Community Response Task Forces to help address addiction, homelessness and other social issues affecting residents of Alberta’s largest cities.
The funding is provided through the Medical Detoxification and Residential Addiction Treatment Expansion grant as part of the government’s $140-million investment over four years.
Alberta spends more than $1 billion annually on addiction and mental health care and supports, including prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery.
Any Albertan struggling with addiction can contact 211 Alberta to connect with local services and virtual supports. 211 is free, confidential and available 24-7.
The Virtual Opioid Dependency Program provides same-day access to addiction medicine physicians and life-saving medications to Albertans across the province. Albertans can call 1-844-383-7688 seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
