The UCP government spending continues on creating a diversified tourism industry in Alberta that will create jobs and economic growth across the province.
Through Budget 2023, if passed, Travel Alberta will receive $10 million over two years to develop environmentally sustainable year-round experiences in regions outside of Alberta’s most popular destinations.
Funding will be used to increase awareness of and visitation to lesser-known tourism destinations across Alberta that have a high potential for growth.
“From our unique small towns to the unsung corners of the foothills to backcountry trails and rangelands, there are plenty of world-class attractions, and hidden gems to discover across Alberta," said Alberta Minister of Forestry, Parks, and Tourism Todd Loewen.
"Alberta’s government is proud to invest in our diverse tourism industry and draw in more visitors from around the world to come experience every corner of our great province.”
The UCP government said tourism offers economic diversification and development opportunities, with about 30% of tourism spending already occurring outside of the Canadian Rockies and Edmonton and Calgary regions.
The UCP government said it is taking action to grow the tourism industry to a $20-billion opportunity over the next 10 years and developing rural tourism is a key contributor to realizing that goal.
“Rural communities and tourism operators are key to the success of our visitor economy, welcoming visitors from across the world to experience Alberta’s unique spirit. This investment in rural tourism will drive economic development, support cultural preservation, and create year-round employment opportunities for young people, said Travel Alberta CEO David Goldstein.
The UCP government said it increased funding to Travel Alberta in Budget 2023 by 14%.
Travel Alberta’s Tourism Investment Program provides $15 million in annual funding to support tourism operators.
In 2022-23, Travel Alberta funded 166 projects across 73 communities – about 75% of the projects and 70% of the funding were in smaller urban and rural areas of the province.
The Economic Development in Rural Alberta Plan was first released in December 2022.
“Rural Alberta and indigenous communities know how to welcome visitors with open arms and create memories to last a lifetime," said Alberta Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Nate Horner.
"By investing in rural tourism and marketing, our government is helping build more capacity to drive innovation, create jobs, and enhance Alberta’s reputation as a bucket-list travel destination.”
(2) comments
I think this is great initiative. I have always thought Ab needed to develop its resources to better provide better tourist experiences. The demand is there
Tourism will die with the price of fuel increasing. Getting too expensive to drive anywhere. Trudeau / NDP bunch don't want you to drive vehicles and increasing carbon tax a sure way to keep people from driving
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.