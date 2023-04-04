rural alberta gettign a boost
The UCP government spending continues on creating a diversified tourism industry in Alberta that will create jobs and economic growth across the province.

Through Budget 2023, if passed, Travel Alberta will receive $10 million over two years to develop environmentally sustainable year-round experiences in regions outside of Alberta’s most popular destinations.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I think this is great initiative. I have always thought Ab needed to develop its resources to better provide better tourist experiences. The demand is there

Robadam
Robadam

Tourism will die with the price of fuel increasing. Getting too expensive to drive anywhere. Trudeau / NDP bunch don't want you to drive vehicles and increasing carbon tax a sure way to keep people from driving

