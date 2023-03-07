The UCP in Alberta is looking to pass Bill 8 to try and stop the federal Liberal gun grab in Alberta.
As reported exclusively by the Western Standard Monday, the UCP introduced Alberta-specific firearms legislation to clarify and protect the province’s role in regulating firearms and better advocate for lawful firearms owners against the Liberal gun grab.
The act will also clarify the role of the Chief Firearms Officer (CFO) within provincial legislation to provide the CFO with a stronger, clearer role and require the CFO to issue an annual report to enhance public accountability.
“Once passed, the Alberta Firearms Act will be the most comprehensive provincial firearms framework in the country," Minister of Justice and Attorney General Tyler Shandro said.
"By establishing in legislation the role of Alberta Chief Firearms Officer, this legislation will elevate the responsibilities and legal mandate of the office to the fullest extent of the law. Alberta stands unequivocally with hunters, farmers, sport shooters, and indigenous peoples, all of whom understand the importance of responsible firearm ownership to Alberta’s heritage and culture.”
The act will also introduce the ability to make regulations that would allow for the following:
- The licensing of seizure agents
- Develop a Firearms Compensation Committee to set out Alberta’s expectation that owners receive fair compensation for their firearm
- The creation of requirements for forensic and ballistic testing of all confiscated firearms when deemed necessary
- The requirement that municipalities and municipal police services meet regulatory requirements before entering into any firearms-related funding agreements with the federal government
“An Alberta Firearms Act will provide stronger support to the law-abiding firearms community whose activities are essential to the economic vibrancy and cultural heritage of our province," said Teri Bryant, CFO in Alberta.
If passed, the Alberta Firearms Act would:
- Put in legislation the Alberta Chief Firearms Office’s role in administering the federal Firearms Act and expand the role to include engaging with and advocating for Alberta’s firearms community. The role could be further defined through regulations.
- Require annual reports from the Chief Firearms Office to show accountability and raise awareness of the office’s work.
The act will also provide flexibility to quickly develop responses in regulations if needed.
This could include:
- Limiting municipalities and municipal police services from entering into funding agreements with the federal government
- Allowing Alberta to create regulations regarding which individuals or organizations can participate in the seizure and confiscation of firearms
- Creating regulations to establish Alberta’s expectations for fair treatment of firearms owners regarding compensation for confiscated firearms, and the safety and integrity of any program that involves handling large numbers of firearms
- In 2021, Alberta established its own Chief Firearms Office to administer the Canadian Firearms Program and appointed Dr. Teri Bryant as Chief Firearms Officer. The office administers federal firearms legislation, advocates for lawful firearms owners and promotes public safety.
In Alberta, there are currently 340,245 possession/acquisition license holders with 127 approved shooting ranges and more than 680 firearms-related businesses.
“As the owner of over 650 firearms businesses in Alberta I am happy to see the Alberta government stepping in and standing up for legal firearms owners," The Edge Group CEO J.R. Cox said.
"I believe an Alberta Firearms Act is a sorely needed piece of legislation to provide clarity on firearm use and ownership for our diverse community of hunters, farmers and sport shooters.”
The UCP said the Alberta Firearms Act builds upon steps taken in Bill 211, Municipal Government (Firearms) Amendment Act, 2020 which amended the Municipal Government Act to prevent municipalities from passing firearms bylaws unless authorized by the province.
BC and Québec both have legislation that regulates firearms outside of wildlife and hunting legislation. Saskatchewan recently introduced legislation to regulate firearms.
Bill 8 will also increase staff levels within the provincial firearms office from 30 staff to 70 staff with federal funding of $5 million being provided.
“The Alberta Hunter Education Instructors Association (AHEIA) is happy to see the Alberta Government taking a positive stand for our hunting community.
"Hunters make up a treasured part of our province's culture and it is important that these traditions can continue for generations to come," said Robert Gruszecki, president of The Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association.
"As an educator and a hunter, I applaud the Alberta Government’s work to ensure responsible, law-abiding firearms owners can continue to use their tools to provide for their loved ones and for all those who benefit from their harvest. Additionally, AHEIA and the Alberta Government working together to provide the best firearms education programs available contributes to safer streets and safer communities and we are proud to collaborate in this cause!”
Albertans currently own the second-highest number of firearms classified as restricted or prohibited by the federal government.
Bill 8, if passed, will seek to protect those owners.
(1) comment
Looks like it will be more bureaucratic layers in order to slow down federal confiscation. Unfortunately I don't see that changing anything, just slowing it down. Or perhaps I'm reading too much into it and the province is doing exactly what it says, and not protecting anyone from a federal gun grab.
It's rather unfortunate no one has the balls to simply stand up and tell the feds to pound sand, and that they can't have our guns nor can they restrict the use of them. This entire process is really chicken sh*t.
