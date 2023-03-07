Alberta takes over cases involving the federal Firearms Act

Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro. Currently, the federal government handles cases involving the federal Firearms Act. However, provinces have the constitutional authority to handle federal criminal law charges, including charges related to the act. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP in Alberta is looking to pass Bill 8 to try and stop the federal Liberal gun grab in Alberta.

As reported exclusively by the Western Standard Monday, the UCP introduced Alberta-specific firearms legislation to clarify and protect the province’s role in regulating firearms and better advocate for lawful firearms owners against the Liberal gun grab.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Looks like it will be more bureaucratic layers in order to slow down federal confiscation. Unfortunately I don't see that changing anything, just slowing it down. Or perhaps I'm reading too much into it and the province is doing exactly what it says, and not protecting anyone from a federal gun grab.

It's rather unfortunate no one has the balls to simply stand up and tell the feds to pound sand, and that they can't have our guns nor can they restrict the use of them. This entire process is really chicken sh*t.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.