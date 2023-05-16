The UCP claims Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley’s 38% business tax increase will kill hundreds of thousands of Alberta jobs.
“Rachel Notley has admitted she plans to punish Alberta businesses by increasing their tax rate by 38%,” said Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche UCP Candidate Brian Jean.
“Albertans deserve better and last time Rachel’s NDP increased taxes like this, Albertan businesses fled the province for 13 consecutive quarters, investors looked the other way, and our revenue plummeted.”
Jean said one of the first acts of the Rachel Notley government in 2015 was to increase taxes on job creators by 20%, which triggered a job crisis.
Jean noted the Alberta NDP's newly promised tax increase on job creators “dwarfs their original tax assault on the economy.”
The UCP said under its government, the Alberta business tax became the lowest in the country at 8%, creating an environment that welcomed $729 million in venture capital investment last year alone.
The UCP said investment in Alberta is at record levels, with companies like Amazon Web Services expanding its global infrastructure with a Data Center Region in Calgary, estimated to create more than 950 new jobs.
The UCP also noted that Air Products Hydrogen Production and Liquefaction Facility would create 2,500 full-time jobs. De Havilland announced it would build an aircraft manufacturing and aerodrome near Calgary, creating 1,500 jobs. IBM Canada picked Calgary as the new location for their Client Innovation Centre, which will create 250 jobs.
The NDP’s 38% tax hike will chase businesses, jobs, and investment out of Alberta… exactly like last time the NDP were in gov’t.Alberta, we can’t go backwards. https://t.co/1NmME7f2PX
ahhh now this sounds like the NDP I know.
