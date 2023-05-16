Jean says one is not like the other

UCP candidate Brian Jean for Fort McMurray – Lac La Biche

 Courtesy Western Standard

The UCP claims Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley’s 38% business tax increase will kill hundreds of thousands of Alberta jobs.

“Rachel Notley has admitted she plans to punish Alberta businesses by increasing their tax rate by 38%,” said Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche UCP Candidate Brian Jean.

“Rachel Notley has admitted she plans to punish Alberta businesses by increasing their tax rate by 38 per cent,” said Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche UCP Candidate Brian Jean. “Albertans deserve better and last time Rachel’s NDP increased taxes like this, Albertan businesses fled the province for 13 consecutive quarters, investors looked the other way, and our revenue plummeted.”

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

ahhh now this sounds like the NDP I know.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.