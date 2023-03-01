house leader tells media about bill 8

Government House Leader Joseph Schow.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP will table a new bill in the spring session to protect Alberta firearms owners from the Liberal gun grab.

On Wednesday, Government House Leader Joseph Schow released proposed bills to be introduced this session which includes:

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Bill 8 sounds like a good step. Devil is in the details, but it appears to be going in the right direction.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.