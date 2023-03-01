The UCP will table a new bill in the spring session to protect Alberta firearms owners from the Liberal gun grab.
On Wednesday, Government House Leader Joseph Schow released proposed bills to be introduced this session which includes:
Bill 8 – the Alberta Firearms Act, which would protect firearms owners from the federal firearms confiscation program and establish a provincial firearms regulatory system that will promote the safe and responsible use of firearms.
Bill 9 – the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act is intended to reduce red tape across multiple ministries, saving Albertans, businesses and government time and money.
Examples also include:
Amendments to legislation to suspend social assistance benefits to prolific violent offenders with active warrants and to use said information to aid law enforcement to track down offenders who are evading capture.
Amendments to the Trespass to Premises Act and Petty Trespass Act in order to prevent the entry of federal government employees onto private land.
Amendments to the Workers Compensation Act would create regulation-making authority enabling enhanced presumptive Workers’ Compensation Board coverage for firefighters involved in the Fort McMurray wildfire.
Amendments to the Land Titles Act to enable the use of electronic signatures in the Land Titles Registry.
Bill 10 – the Financial Statutes Amendment Act would make the necessary legislative changes in order to implement various elements of Budget 2023.
Examples include:
Amendments to the Heritage Savings Trust Fund Act to allow the fund to retain more than just CPI.
Amendments to the Alberta Personal Income Tax Act to resume full indexation of the personal income tax system.
Amendments to the Alberta Personal Income Tax (Charitable and Other Gifts) Amendment Act in order for the legislation to come into force effective Jan. 1, 2023.
Alberta’s agriculture sector would be supported through a proposed five-year value-added agriculture capital investment tax-credit program to provide 12 per cent on eligible capital investment for capital expenditures over $10 million in value-added agricultural processing.
Amendments to the Fiscal Planning and Transparency Act, to set the long-term process for debt repayment, savings policies, requirements for balancing budgets and public reporting.
“Despite some difficult years, we have fulfilled the promise we made to Albertans three and a half years ago to put our province back on track and get our fiscal house back in order," Schow said.
The Alberta legislature reconvened on Tuesday with the tabling of Budget 2023.
With a surplus of $2.4 billion in 2023-24, the UCP said Budget 2023 provides the opportunity for the province to spend on Alberta’s future, providing security for Alberta families and communities.
(1) comment
Bill 8 sounds like a good step. Devil is in the details, but it appears to be going in the right direction.
