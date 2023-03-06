The UCP is spending $92 million dollars over three years provide critical mental health support for children and youth in Alberta.
On Monday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith made the announcement in Sherwood Park from CASA Mental Health on Monday.
The UCP is partnering with CASA Mental Health to expand youth mental health support to ensure youth across Alberta can access treatment closer to home.
Meanwhile in a Edmonton transit station. Yes that is a child being kept warm as they sleep on the station floor. Truly breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/eRN0Q7EjEA— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) March 1, 2023
If passed, Budget 2023 would spend $92 million over three years to provide critical mental health support for children and youth in partnership with CASA Mental Health.
This $92 million would include capital and operating funding for two new inpatient CASA House sites in Fort McMurray and Calgary, expanding youth day treatment programs provincially, and the rollout of new mental health classrooms across Alberta.
“Every young person in Alberta deserves the opportunity to access treatment and improve their mental health," Smith said.
"If passed, Budget 2023 will dramatically increase access to mental health supports for youth to help families in crisis and provide kids with opportunities to improve their mental health across Alberta.”
With this funding, high-intensity services for children and youth will be delivered in community settings, reducing the need for hospital stays.
CASA Mental Health will expand four programs with funding that will help more than 700 additional young Albertans every year.“Our goal is to ensure that every young person in Alberta is supported in their pursuit of improved mental health," Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Nicholas Milliken said.
"In partnership with CASA Mental Health, we’re expanding a range of treatment options for youth and their families that includes mental health supports in schools, day treatment programs and new inpatient programs to meet the diverse needs of youth in Alberta.”
The UCP said it is committed to supporting young Albertans with mental health challenges.
“CASA Mental Health recognizes a need for increased service to the ‘missing middle’ of mental health, particularly over the last few years," Bonnie Blakley, chief executive officer of CASA Mental Health said.
"We see a growing need to provide specialized service to children and youth with mental illness, requiring more than low-intensity community-based services, but less than intensive hospital services. We’re pleased to partner with Alberta’s government to help close that gap and make mental health programming available and accessible to more children and families throughout the province.”
The UCP claims it is continuing to build a recovery-oriented system of care, where everyone struggling with addiction and mental health challenges is supported in their pursuit of recovery.
This includes dramatically increasing access to mental health supports for children and youth focused on prevention and early intervention, including the creation of new mental health classrooms, expanding access to digital supports like 211 Alberta and Kids Help Phone, investing in affordable virtual and in-person counselling, and establishing youth mental health hubs across the province.
If passed, Budget 2023 would provide $25 million over two years in capital funding in addition to $67 million over three years in operating funding to CASA Mental Health.
Funding will expand CASA House, Adolescent Day Program and CASA Core services to Calgary, Fort McMurray and Central Zone.
CASA Classrooms have been established at two schools in Sturgeon County, and funding will support the continued rollout to schools across the province.
Albertans experiencing addiction or mental health challenges can contact 211 for information on services in their community, including other virtual supports like Kids Help Phone and the Mental Health Helpline.
