UCP are spending to help children

This $92 million would include capital and operating funding for two new inpatient CASA House sites in Fort McMurray and Calgary, expanding youth day treatment programs provincially, and the rollout of new mental health classrooms across Alberta.

The UCP is spending $92 million dollars over three years provide critical mental health support for children and youth in Alberta.

On Monday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith made the announcement in Sherwood Park from CASA Mental Health on Monday.

