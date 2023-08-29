BC wildfire alerts

Lest anyone think oil and gas is the leading cause of Canadian carbon emissions, they’re not. By a long shot.

In fact, greenhouse gas released from forest fires this summer will surpass all the emissions released from all sectors of the nation’s economy combined — double in fact — according to Natural Resources Canada.

Canada wildfires data

Total emissions from Canadian wildfires measured by EU satellites.
Hectares burned

Total hectares burned in 2023 is about seven times higher than average.

(1) comment

Taz
Taz

And the climate activists who started the fires....Duh, right over their heads.

