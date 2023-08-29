Lest anyone think oil and gas is the leading cause of Canadian carbon emissions, they’re not. By a long shot.
In fact, greenhouse gas released from forest fires this summer will surpass all the emissions released from all sectors of the nation’s economy combined — double in fact — according to Natural Resources Canada.
The full tally won’t be known until 2025, but early estimates suggest roughly 1.4 billion metric tonnes of CO2 have literally, gone up in smoke. That compares to 670 million tonnes emitted from all sectors for all of 2021, the most recent year statistics are available for.
Those are only direct emissions; according to study author Werner Kurtz, a roughly similar amount of indirect emissions will be released in the coming years as the remnants of torched trees decompose.
Which means that Canada’s boreal forests — long considered to be a carbon sink — are in fact the leading source of carbon emissions.
And fire season isn’t even over yet.
Obviously, the short-term priority is to put the fires out. As of last count on Tuesday, there are 1,054 active fires burning across the country with 697 considered out of control. More than half — 401 in British Columbia and 241 in the NWT — are in Western Canada.
According to the Canadian Interagency Forest fire Centre, 5,974 fires to date have burned about 15.2 million hectares, or an area the size of Ohio. That compares to an average of 2.5 million hectares annually and is double the all-time record of 7.6 million hectares in 1989.
Canada has about 10% of the world’s forest, and hence, a greater proportion of the world’s forest fires. Most of them are in higher latitude regions, which means that they are harder to put out in addition to being more potentially damaging to the environment.
Canada spends about $800 million to $1.5 billion per year putting out fires, a number that has been rising over the past decade.
Longer-term, however, the fire situation is raising eyebrows around the world among governments and environmental groups who are pointing fingers at Canada for not only being a victim of climate change — but causing it.
A recent article in the New York Post blamed Canucks for causing an “Eh!Pocalypse” and said: “It’s the unhealthiest thing to come out of Canada since poutine.”
Thus far there have been at least 17 direct fatalities linked to the fires, more than 150,000 people have been evacuated and at least 200 structures —including homes and historic sites — damaged.
A separate article predicted climate-related costs from extreme weather events will top $25 billion in 2025 and result in 500,000 lost jobs by 2050. That doesn’t include long-term health consequences — and costs — from exposure to wildfire smoke, such as respiratory ailments and smoke-related illnesses.
That’s because the prevalence of fire in turn sparks a feedback loop of drier soils, lower water tables and reduced wetlands which in turn lead to larger and more frequent fires.
In Alberta alone, the number of so-called ‘wetland fires’ has increased five times since the 1970s, according to NRCan. Peat fires, release 25% more emissions than regular forest fires and can burn underground for months or even years.
And a study released last week from the London-based World Weather Attribution initiative found that the prevailing weather patterns this summer in Alberta and Quebec made the prevalence and intensity of the fires more than twice as likely — and seven times more likely to occur - which it naturally blamed on climate change.
Rather than focus on total area burned, it focussed on fire weather indices akin to what the BC government calls the ‘30-30-30’ rule — days with 30 degrees C temperature, less than 30% humidity and 30 km winds — which it said have a roughly equivalent correlation with the total are burned.
Although the research wasn’t peer reviewed, it said it followed peer reviewed methods.
“The consequences from the wildfires reached far beyond the burned areas with displaced impacts due to air pollution threatening health, mobility, and economic activities of people across North America,” it said.
(1) comment
And the climate activists who started the fires....Duh, right over their heads.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.