Doctor testifies at Shandro tribunal

Dr. Mukarram Zaidi.

 Photo Credit: Twitter

A Calgary doctor claims Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro lied under oath when he said he wasn't upset during a driveway confrontation with him and now the hearing has been adjourned to a later date.

Dr. Mukarram Zaidi testified Monday at a hearing by the Law Society of Alberta that an "emotionally charged" Tyler Shandro, while he was health minister, showed up at his house with his wife and demanded he delete a social media post.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Being emotionally upset is relative and subjective; accusing someone of lying about that condition is a step over the line with both feet. Not saying it shouldn't be done but if it is there's something at play.

