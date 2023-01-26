A Calgary doctor claims Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro lied under oath when he said he wasn't upset during a driveway confrontation with him and now the hearing has been adjourned to a later date.
Dr. Mukarram Zaidi testified Monday at a hearing by the Law Society of Alberta that an "emotionally charged" Tyler Shandro, while he was health minister, showed up at his house with his wife and demanded he delete a social media post.
On Thursday, Zaidi took to Twitter to claim Shandro lied under oath during the hearing.
"When he came to my house he was crying, eyes were red, emotionally charged, and yelling, his wife was holding him and accusing me," he said in the tweet promoting an upcoming CTV story.
Shandro's lawyer, Grant Stapon, stopped proceedings to show the panel the tweet before everyone moved behind closed doors.
The tribunal returned roughly a half hour later.
A ruling was made that allows Shandro to respond to tweets made by Zaidi without being in contempt of the proceedings.
Shando's lawyer also tried to enter a "dormant" Twitter account as evidence used by Zaidi where the meme in question is still posted.
Stapon then said this shows that Zaidi isn’t telling the truth when he said he deleted the meme.
Shandro earlier testified he wasn't crying and the post in question was meant to attack him and his wife after the doctor was disgruntled about doctor fee payments from the government.
The post on social media pictured Shandro with a thought balloon above his head.
"So every Albertan that I can kick off health care is another client we can sign up for Vital Partners. We're going to be rich," the thought balloon read.
Andrea Shandro is the co-founder/Principal of Vital Partners. The business offers group health benefits such as dental and massage.
“He was crying, emotionally charged, his wife was holding him,” Zaidi testified Tuesday.
Shandro faces three misconduct citations under the Legal Profession Act for different incidents.
It is also alleged Shandro used his position to obtain personal cell phone numbers, contacted one or more members of the public outside regular working hours using that information, and it's alleged Shandro responded to an email from a member of the public addressed to his wife by threatening to refer that individual to the authorities if they did not address future correspondence to his office as minister of Health.
The hearing was eventually adjourned to "some later date" which wasn't set in front of the public.
The decision to enter the tweet from the "dormant" account is being reserved until that date.
(1) comment
Being emotionally upset is relative and subjective; accusing someone of lying about that condition is a step over the line with both feet. Not saying it shouldn't be done but if it is there's something at play.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.