Steven Guilbeault
Courtesy of Twitter

Canada will be the first country in the G20 — and indeed the world — to eliminate “inefficient” subsidies for oil and gas, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said from Ottawa Monday.

Starting in 2028 — not 2030 — the federal government will eliminate tax breaks, financing and loan guarantees for fossil fuel projects that don’t in some way reduce emissions in order to limit global warming to 1.5C in accordance with international agreements such as the Paris Accord.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(7) comments

guest1019
guest1019

Transfer the subsidies to Ukraine to keep the killing going. Better yet, why don't we all save the red tape and sign tax cheques directly to Zelenski.

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Isn't this typical of this horde of criminals; lie to our face and stab us in the back by moving the goal posts yet again. Anyone in this country (and I'm speaking to you Ontario) who thinks Trudeau isn't gunning for Alberta needs to think again.

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

As someone who has spent just shy of 50 years in the energy sector, I have always wondered why energy companies don't continually educate the many who don't realize the value of our natural resources to the well being of Canada. The corrupted criminals we presently have, will throw many $ Billions of our tax dollars to auto giants & others ( with 0 proof as to where it actually goes ) who will inevitably take it & run. Depending on this group in Ottawa to tell the truth, is to believe in unicorns.

Report Add Reply
Major Tom
Major Tom

Moving Canada back to the Middle Ages......one footprint at a time.......

Report Add Reply
Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

It was time to phase out the entire liberal government in 21. The next federal election can not come soon enough.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Maybe time to phase out Guilbeault early....

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

They need to gain ground before elections

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.