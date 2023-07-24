Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Canada will be the first country in the G20 — and indeed the world — to eliminate “inefficient” subsidies for oil and gas, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said from Ottawa Monday.
Starting in 2028 — not 2030 — the federal government will eliminate tax breaks, financing and loan guarantees for fossil fuel projects that don’t in some way reduce emissions in order to limit global warming to 1.5C in accordance with international agreements such as the Paris Accord.
“But these measures have nothing to do with money,” he said. “The number is not as important as the statement we’re going to make.”
Ironically, his remarks were disrupted by protesters who feel it didn’t go far enough. “You should be happy with this announcement,” he said to them. “This is what you wanted.”
The problem is even he couldn’t say exactly what a “subsidy” is or how much they cost. The ECCC department will be “reviewing” 129 separate line items it thinks might fall under the new rules.
There will be expeditions, however; First Nations that want to invest in upstream production will be allowed to do so under a broader concept of “reconciliation.”
Some oil and gas development will be allowed under the rules as long as it results in net emissions reductions but NOT for enhanced oil recovery.
Existing tax credits for climate capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) won’t be touched, but Guilbeault poured a gallon of cold water on the role of carbon capture in future oil and gas development.
“We’re not putting a lot of eggs in that basket,” he told reporters. “This is not a silver bullet… it’s not going to play a major role in Canada’s emissions reduction strategy.”
He also downplayed the role of Article 6 of the Paris Accord to reduce emissions abroad. Canada hasn’t yet made a decision whether it will be allowed.
That must surely come as news to Calgary’s business leaders and cabinet ministers who met with Guilbeault last week and came away with the impression that there was room for compromise.
The Western Standard has reached out to Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz, Energy Minister Brian Jean and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers for comment.
Guilbeault will head off with his proposals to the G20 summit in India tonight where the environment ministers will be meeting on July 28 — assuming he’s still environment minister.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rumoured to be making a cabinet shuffle by then and Guilbeault was asked if he still expects to be in that position by the end of this week.
”I serve at the pleasure of the Prime Minister of Canada… unless my boss tells me otherwise,” he said.
