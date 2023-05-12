Heavy smoke on Highway 21
Sherwood Park RCMP advise that one westbound lane on Highway 14 between Highway 21 and Range Road 231 is open.

Sherwood Park RCMP are currently on scene at Highway 14 and Range Road 231 for a multi vehicle collision.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

RigPig
RigPig

No, heavy smoke does not cause pile up. Stupid people incapable of slowing down and putting their 4 ways on when visibility plummets cause pile up.

