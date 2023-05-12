Sherwood Park RCMP advise that one westbound lane on Highway 14 between Highway 21 and Range Road 231 is open.
On Friday, around 6 a.m., Sherwood Park RCMP were dispatched to a multi vehicle collision on Highway 14, between Highway 21 and Range Road 231.
Officers arrived on scene and located 34 vehicle’s involved in the collision including 4 semi-trucks.
Police said 12 people were taken to hospital, two with life threatening conditions.
One person was airlifted by STARS. The other drivers and occupants involved were taken to the Millennium Place in Strathcona County by bus.
The Highway 14 eastbound lane between Range Road 232 and Highway 21 is open.
Mounties said 10 vehicles involved in the collision remain on scene and are being removed. The cause of the collision is believed to be because of low visibility due to the wildfire smoke and fog.
Early Friday morning, RCMP in Strathcona County asked motorists to avoid travel as heavy smoke led to collisions and traffic disruptions on Highway 21.
First responders are currently dealing with two multi-vehicle collisions on the roadway near Township Road 520.
Hwy14 btwn Hwy21 & Range Rd 232, just east of Edmonton - CLOSED due to MVC - Expect major delays. Use alt. route. (8:58am) #ABRoads #yegtraffic— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 12, 2023
Visibility in the area is extremely poor due to heavy smoke from the wildfires combined with moisture in the air. RCMP diverted traffic on Hwy 21 at Y road and Hwy 14 due to collisions on Hwy 21.
❗️Road closures: Road closed between Hwy 14 and 21 from Rng. Rd. 231 east to Hwy 21. Road closed on Hwy 21 from Twp Rd 520 south to Twp Rd 514. Visibility is poor. Please avoid the area until further notice. Travel with caution. @511alberta #yegtraffic #shpk #strathco pic.twitter.com/zrH1Te1BYb— Strathcona County (@StrathcoCounty) May 12, 2023
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and travel is not recommended at this time.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
(1) comment
No, heavy smoke does not cause pile up. Stupid people incapable of slowing down and putting their 4 ways on when visibility plummets cause pile up.
