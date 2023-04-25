Danielle Smith

After years of haggling, details of a new $1.22-billion NHL-sized arena and entertainment district has been finalized.

The City of Calgary, the province, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, and the Stampede announced the deal in principal on Tuesday.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

I will be patient for awhile.....but I hope the libertarian Danielle Smith comes forward at some point

delshay01
delshay01

What's wrong with all these nay sayers, this venture will bring millions of tax dollars into the city. This is a great investment. A lot of people can only see the hand in front of there faces. They never can see the big picture. They simple just think small.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

these are vanity projects for politicians and it has been shown time and again that they create no new wealth but instead just resdistribute existing resources.

Free Canada
Free Canada

This is an Investment in the city of Calgary. And after 7 years of being nearly destroyed by Justin Trudeau /NDP policy, with 35% empty office. space. This is a revitalization that says Calgary will Survive. Yes, there are some rich people doing well in this project. But no increases in Taxes. Finally, someone is understanding how Calgarians are feeling. We have no more money for increased taxes. Also, look at the Ice district in Edmonton. I drove to Edmonton in Feb 2018 to see Garth Brook at the Edmonton arena. Garth did 10 shows in 8 days. Downtown Edmonton was packed....in February. It was estimated this 1 event generated 100 mil for Edmonton. Done right, this 1.22 bil Investment will be well enjoyed by all Calgarians, and many Visitors, better than the 100 million Calgary city council wasted on bike lanes. *** I know this is an Election bribe, and I don't love that. Edmonton will be very mad the Province put in 330 mil. I suspect something will be coming to Edmonton in the next few weeks?

Zak007
Zak007

What the hell is going on? Why is this supposed to be CONSERVATIVE government funding private ventures projects? Where are their priorities? Why do they spend like a drunken sailors, when carrying such a huge debt load? Did they ask US - the taxpayers, or is this just another election ploy sausage to buy votes? Shame.

After the years of deficit budgets and downtown Calgary vacancy ~50% due to the politics of commie NDP lunatics under Notley driving the oil and gas business to the brink of collapse, now is the time for RESTRAIN in spending. Be Conservative. Otherwise what is the difference between UCP and NDP? I hope, its more then just the name. Show the Alberta Taxpayers some regards with their money. We all know how cyclical is the oil and gas business.

free the west
free the west

Build it. Enjoy it. A city of 1.6 million plus needs a viable arena. Or you are Oakland.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

*sigh*

private property
private property

Normally I am skeptical about these kinds of investments but this one seems to have something for everyone that is paying for it. Go Danielle!

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

According to Wikipedia, The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) is a privately owned professional sports and entertainment company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada formed in 2012 and owned by N. Murray Edwards, Alvin Libin, Allan Markin, Jeffrey McCaig, Clay Riddell, and Byron Seaman. Since the Province of Alberta (Alberta tax payers) previously gave millions of dollars to Darryl Katz for the Edmonton Oilers stadium, it seems only fair that Alberta tax payers should empty their pockets once again to fund these Calgary millionaires’ desire for a bigger, better, newer home for their team. Never mind that many of those same tax payers can’t afford to heat their homes and put food on their tables.

The flow of money is one-way only; from the poor to the rich. It is sad that governments continue to promote this gross unfairness.

