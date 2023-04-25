After years of haggling, details of a new $1.22-billion NHL-sized arena and entertainment district has been finalized.
The City of Calgary, the province, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, and the Stampede announced the deal in principal on Tuesday.
The new arena is planned to be built at 14 Ave. and 5 St. S.E.
The costs will be shared in the following breakdown:
The city will pay $537.3 million to fund the development of the Event Centre, parking structure, the enclosed plaza, and 25% of the community rink.
CSEC will pay $40 million upfront and $17 million per year (increasing 1% per year) over 35 years to offset Event Centre costs, parking, the enclosed plaza, and 25% of the community rink — $356 million in present value; $750 million+ over the 35 year term.
The province ponies up $330 million.
The Calgary Stampede agrees to certain land sales and transfers that will allow for the development of the Event Centre that enables a vibrant entertainment district surrounding the Event Centre.
The City of Calgary’s contribution is 44% of the total cost with the Province of Alberta and CSEC contributing the remaining 56%.
The prosed deal would mean no extra taxes for Calgary residents.
Calgary city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to forge ahead with the proposals.
The area will feature a suite of public amenities and public infrastructure, including a new community rink, improvements to public spaces and connections to The Rivers District, and commercial opportunities, all of which will be anchored by a new publicly-owned modern Event Centre.
"This new arena and event centre will be at the heart of Calgary's sports, entertainment and cultural scene for generations, and will result in billions of dollars of economic activity and a higher quality of life for millions of Albertans," said Premier Danielle Smith.
"The memories experienced here by families and friends will contribute invaluably to the fabric and spirit of this city for decades."
"Calgary is a vibrant world class city deserving and in need of world class facilities. Along with Edmonton's Rogers Place, Alberta will now have two of the best and most modern event centres in all the world."
Smith immediately made the deal an election issue saying it would have to be approved by a cabinet and Treasury Board before the end of summer. Albertans go to the poll May 29.
“On May 29 I’m hoping Calgarians give our UCP government a clear mandate to proceed with this arena deal,” she said.
"This project is another signal to the market that Calgary is making strong investments in its future," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.
"The partnership approach we have taken accomplishes two things: we are building an event centre, and we are also creating the public amenities needed within the Rivers District to build community and enhance quality of life for all Calgarians."
"We are excited to be part of the announcement of a new event centre and community rink that will both be home for the Calgary Flames, Calgary Hitmen, Calgary Roughnecks and Calgary Wranglers. And this announcement will help us put Calgary and the province back on the map for all major North American concerts," said CSEC President and CEO John Bean.
Although the agreement is yet to be finalized, Bean told reporters that discussions were ongoing over the possibility of the new arena hosting NHL All Star games and the NHL Draft.
"The Calgary Stampede has enjoyed having the Calgary Flames as a neighbour since they arrived in 1980," reflects Stampede CEO, Joel Cowley.
"We are honoured and excited to be a partner in this development that will contribute to a world-class landscape for our Calgary community. When combined with other developments, both existing and planned, an event centre complex of this magnitude will provide an anchor to attract and host the world in Calgary’s Culture + Entertainment District."
The stadium will replace the Scotiabank Saddledome as the new home of the Calgary Flames once construction is complete.
To say the Calgary Event Centre has had a turbulent history would be an understatement.
Following years of speculation, the City of Calgary approved $550 million for the new centre in July 2019, with construction due to start in 2021.
However, it was put on hold less than two years later over budget concerns, and later revalued at $608.8 million. Rising commodity prices and supply chain issues, made worse by COVID-19, forced those behind the idea to pull the plug on the concept in December 2021.
This project is more than just a new Event Centre. It includes a number of improvements to the area that support Calgary’s Downtown Plan, Calgary in the New Economy, The River’s District vision, and the future Culture + Entertainment District:
• New mobility connection: A new four-lane underpass under the CP train tracks with wide sidewalks at 6 St. S.E., providing pedestrian, wheeled, and vehicle connections.
- Community rink: Shared facility for public booking and training facility for CSEC teams with seating for 1,000.
- Outdoor and indoor gathering spaces: More opportunity for community events onsite and in The District.
- Event centre: New city-owned building, capable of accommodating "A-class" events and additional hosting space on a 10-acre parcel of land
- Street and public realm improvements: Improvements to 5 Street S.E and 15, 17 and 25 Avenues S.E.
- Land: Potential commercial development parcels that can accelerate development and growth in Calgary’s downtown core and The District.
(9) comments
I will be patient for awhile.....but I hope the libertarian Danielle Smith comes forward at some point
What's wrong with all these nay sayers, this venture will bring millions of tax dollars into the city. This is a great investment. A lot of people can only see the hand in front of there faces. They never can see the big picture. They simple just think small.
these are vanity projects for politicians and it has been shown time and again that they create no new wealth but instead just resdistribute existing resources.
This is an Investment in the city of Calgary. And after 7 years of being nearly destroyed by Justin Trudeau /NDP policy, with 35% empty office. space. This is a revitalization that says Calgary will Survive. Yes, there are some rich people doing well in this project. But no increases in Taxes. Finally, someone is understanding how Calgarians are feeling. We have no more money for increased taxes. Also, look at the Ice district in Edmonton. I drove to Edmonton in Feb 2018 to see Garth Brook at the Edmonton arena. Garth did 10 shows in 8 days. Downtown Edmonton was packed....in February. It was estimated this 1 event generated 100 mil for Edmonton. Done right, this 1.22 bil Investment will be well enjoyed by all Calgarians, and many Visitors, better than the 100 million Calgary city council wasted on bike lanes. *** I know this is an Election bribe, and I don't love that. Edmonton will be very mad the Province put in 330 mil. I suspect something will be coming to Edmonton in the next few weeks?
What the hell is going on? Why is this supposed to be CONSERVATIVE government funding private ventures projects? Where are their priorities? Why do they spend like a drunken sailors, when carrying such a huge debt load? Did they ask US - the taxpayers, or is this just another election ploy sausage to buy votes? Shame.
After the years of deficit budgets and downtown Calgary vacancy ~50% due to the politics of commie NDP lunatics under Notley driving the oil and gas business to the brink of collapse, now is the time for RESTRAIN in spending. Be Conservative. Otherwise what is the difference between UCP and NDP? I hope, its more then just the name. Show the Alberta Taxpayers some regards with their money. We all know how cyclical is the oil and gas business.
Build it. Enjoy it. A city of 1.6 million plus needs a viable arena. Or you are Oakland.
*sigh*
Normally I am skeptical about these kinds of investments but this one seems to have something for everyone that is paying for it. Go Danielle!
According to Wikipedia, The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) is a privately owned professional sports and entertainment company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada formed in 2012 and owned by N. Murray Edwards, Alvin Libin, Allan Markin, Jeffrey McCaig, Clay Riddell, and Byron Seaman. Since the Province of Alberta (Alberta tax payers) previously gave millions of dollars to Darryl Katz for the Edmonton Oilers stadium, it seems only fair that Alberta tax payers should empty their pockets once again to fund these Calgary millionaires’ desire for a bigger, better, newer home for their team. Never mind that many of those same tax payers can’t afford to heat their homes and put food on their tables.
The flow of money is one-way only; from the poor to the rich. It is sad that governments continue to promote this gross unfairness.
