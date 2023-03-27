Two black hearses were led by a motorcade

Two black hearses were led by a motorcade of motorcycles from the Alberta Legislature on Monday followed by the EPS, Calgary Police Service, the RCMP, Verterns, Firemen, EMS, Peace Officers, Colour guard, bands and many more.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard News

Thousands of police officers from across Canada joined other first responders and dignitaries to say goodbye to Edmonton Police Services (EPS) Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan on Monday

The officers gathered on the south lawn of the Alberta Legislature in a brisk cold wind to start a procession to the Rogers Place.

Hearse
Ashley Ryan

Ashley Ryan
Edmonton Police Service officers

Edmonton Police Service officers
Annie Jordan

Annie Jordan
Const. Ryan's hearse

Hearse carrying Const. Brett Ryan 
Casket

Casket
Casket

Casket
Casket

Casket
Casket

Casket

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

