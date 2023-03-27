Thousands of police officers from across Canada joined other first responders and dignitaries to say goodbye to Edmonton Police Services (EPS) Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan on Monday
The officers gathered on the south lawn of the Alberta Legislature in a brisk cold wind to start a procession to the Rogers Place.
Two black hearses were led by a motorcade of motorcycles from the Alberta Legislature on Monday followed by the EPS, Calgary Police Service, the RCMP, Verterns, Firemen, EMS, Peace Officers, Colour guard, bands and many more.
Thousands of police officers from across Canada gathered near the Alberta Legislature today in a brisk cold wind to pay tribute to the fallen EPS officers. @WSOnlineNews pic.twitter.com/yyYJM2b3Ry— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) March 27, 2023
Residents of Edmonton also lined the streets to show their support. Some held tears, while others held signs with "Thank you" written on them.
"We love you," one person shouted.
Many blue ribbons were tied along the route to pay respects. As officers marched there was hardly a sound, only the echo of drums and footsteps as their shiny shoes hit the cold pavement.
Fellow police officers, their wives and friends all spoke at the funeral service.
Alberta Lt.Gov. Salma Lakhani was in attendance along with Premier Danielle Smith and NDP leader Rachel Notley. Police Chief Dale McFee also paid tribute to the pair.
Jordan, 35, and Ryan, 30, were approaching a suite after being called to a family dispute about 12:47 a.m. in the area of 114 Ave. and 132 St on March 16.
"When the two officers arrived, they were met by a 55-year-old female complainant outside of the complex. The two officers then responded to the suite where she resided, along with a 73-year-old male and their 16-year-old son," said EPS in a Friday release.
"Immediately upon arriving at the suite, both constables were shot multiple times by the 16-year-old male and were immediately incapacitated. A struggle reportedly ensued between the mother and son over the firearm, and the suspect shot his mother before turning the firearm on himself, taking his own life. The father was not physically injured during the shootings."
"We want to thank the public for the overwhelming outpouring of support they have provided our family, and Brett's EPS and first-responder family, during this extremely difficult time. Grieving the sudden loss of a beloved member of our family is ineffable," the Ryan family said in a statement.
"Brett was a husband, a son, a brother, an uncle, and a father-to-be. He was a multi-talented individual, dedicated friend, respected colleague, active community member and volunteer, and compassionate first responder whose calling was to help those in need. His absence is profound, and we, along with his brothers and sisters in blue, will miss him."
The Brett family said they have had the incredible experience of witnessing the extraordinary support a city can provide a family in their most significant time of need.
"Thank you for your selflessness expressed through thoughtful words, blue ribbons, touching tributes, acts of kindness, and much more," the Brett family said.
"As we prepare to say our farewell, we thank you for respecting our privacy and for continuing to do so in the coming days and weeks as we grieve this tremendous loss."
'We want to take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to the public for the extraordinary lengths you have gone to support our family, and Travis' EPS family, in this time of great tragedy," the Jordan family said.
"We are beyond words as we continue to grieve this unspeakable loss. Travis' sense of adventure was boundless and led him to a life well-lived. He was a son, a husband, a brother, and a loyal friend. Alberta may have called to his heart, but the East Coast ran through his veins."
Jordan's family roots lie in Nova Scotia and have deep ties to the province filled with friends, family and loved ones.
"We want to extend our thanks for their continued love and support and pay homage to them for the profound effect they had on his life. He was passionate about giving back to his communities, and his willingness to help was limitless—all the makings of a great police officer and an even greater human being," the Jordan family said.
"This loss has cast an enormous void in our lives, and we, along with his EPS brothers and sisters, will miss him fiercely."
The Jordan family said the incredible outpouring of support they continue to receive in this city and across the country has not gone unnoticed and is deeply appreciated.
"We thank you for respecting our family's privacy during this difficult time and for continuing to do so in the days ahead as we prepare to say farewell to a great man," the Jordan family said.
Access to Rogers Place for the funeral was limited to family, special guests, EPS members and supporters from within law enforcement, emergency services and military communities.
Police, fire, and military personnel from 35 agencies across the country participating in the procession.
The funeral at Rogers Place started shortly before 1:30 PM. EPS Champlain John Dowds gave the opening prayer.
Officers’ friends, loved ones, thousands of police officers and other first responders were among the people inside the building.
A large number of dignitaries also made their way to the service.
“Senseless is a word that fits this moment,” said Edmonton Police Association president Curtis Hoople.
"They were both the best of us. We all want to find meaning in their loss. Sometimes the terms of this contract are paid with the ultimate sacrifice.”
City of Edmonton Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino were also in attendance.
The two fallen officer's caskets were draped in Canadian flags as they were carried by fellow police officers.
Ryan's brother, Garett, gave the eulogy.
The eulogy for Jordan was given by his friend Brody Sampson. Travis Jordan’s training sergeant Sgt Chris Gallagher and Sgt. Perry Getzinger.
“As chief I have seen it in every single face I encounter since that early morning call and now I see it on all of us,” said McFee.
“We carry Travis and Brett and we never let them go."
Each officer's hat was placed on the caskets, along with their medals and badges.
The funeral was closed to the public but Edmontonians were invited to watch the funeral on a big screen set up outside the arena.
As the officer's caskets were carried out of the service at the end, a gun salute rang out over the silent crowd.
As the family exited a final radio bookoff occurred and a moment of silence was held for both officers.
"EPS grieves the loss of these two brave and talented members of our family,” said McFee.
“We stand with their wives, their mothers, their fathers, their grandparents, their siblings, their entire community for family and friends to mourn the tragedy together.”
