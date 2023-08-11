truck hits train

Witnesses reported the truck near the train.

A tanker truck is currently on fire in Whitecourt, Alberta after being struck by a train.

The collision was reported on social media at 9:05 a.m. as dramatic pictures were posted of the blaze.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Left Coast
Left Coast

100 BOMBINGS in Sweden This Year

You might have heard that Sweden has a problem with rapes. In fact, we have the highest number of reported rapes in Europe.

But did you know that we also have a bombing crisis? Things are completely out of control!

So far this year there has been 101 bombings in Sweden. In just 7 months, we have had over 100 bombing attacks.

There has also so far been 25 suspected bombing attempts and 70 bombing preparations. If you add these together, there has been 196. That’s almost one bombing/attempted bombings per day.

The last 5 years there has been around 1000 bombings in Sweden. Why isn’t the mainstream media talking about this?

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/petersweden-100-bombings-sweden-this-year/

Coming to Canada you say . . . or maybe already here ! ! !

