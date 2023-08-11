featured UPDATED: Train and tanker on fire in Whitecourt Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Aug 11, 2023 4 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Witnesses reported the truck near the train. Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A tanker truck is currently on fire in Whitecourt, Alberta after being struck by a train.The collision was reported on social media at 9:05 a.m. as dramatic pictures were posted of the blaze.The collision is reported to have happened on Hwy. 43.Whitecourt RCMP sent out a release to the media at 10:17 a.m.Police said the accident occurred between a fuel truck and a train on Highway 43, near the junction of Highway 32, in Whitecourt. "RCMP and Alberta Sheriffs have contained the scene but access will be closed until further notice," the Alberta RCMP said."EMS, Whitecourt Fire Department and CN police are also on scene and no fatalities have been reported."RCMP said it anticipates being on the scene for most of the day while the emergency crews respond and police investigate."The public is asked to please avoid the area because, though the fuel is the only hazardous material involved, fuel is volatile and explosions are still possible," the RCMP said."Additional updates will be provided." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Left Coast Aug 11, 2023 9:55am 100 BOMBINGS in Sweden This YearYou might have heard that Sweden has a problem with rapes. In fact, we have the highest number of reported rapes in Europe.But did you know that we also have a bombing crisis? Things are completely out of control!So far this year there has been 101 bombings in Sweden. In just 7 months, we have had over 100 bombing attacks.There has also so far been 25 suspected bombing attempts and 70 bombing preparations. If you add these together, there has been 196. That’s almost one bombing/attempted bombings per day.The last 5 years there has been around 1000 bombings in Sweden. Why isn’t the mainstream media talking about this?https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/petersweden-100-bombings-sweden-this-year/Coming to Canada you say . . . or maybe already here ! ! ! Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular SLOBODIAN: Former Snowbirds, Sea King pilot forced out of CAF for going maskless during COVID-19 SURF'S UP: Trudeau and family jet into Tofino for holiday HANNAFORD: The clear gap between religiosity and safe power supply Lady in epic Delta meltdown says her life has 'blown up' after viral video BC father C.D.’s five-year legal ordeal ends in victory
