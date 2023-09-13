Pump jacks

Pump jacks In Kern County, California.

Canada and the US are being singled out as cohorts in climate crime according to a new report prepared ahead of a United Nations climate summit in New York next week, that also happens to coincide with the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary.

The new report, Planet Wreckers: How Countries’ Oil and Gas Extraction Plans Risk Locking in Climate Chaos, identifies the US as ‘Planet Wrecker in Chief’ followed closely by Canada and Russia for plans to expand oil and gas production.

Planet wreckers map.

The top 20 ‘Planet Wreckers’.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(7) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

More UN Propaganda not supported by reality or science . . . .

What is the UN? A gaggle of 190+ countries, the Vast Majority led by Despots & Diktators . . . and our inept leaders listen to these Clowns for direction?

Name one thing the UN has done in the last 70 years that worked out?

Iran is now in charge of "Human Rights" . . . .

Long past time the West abandoned this insanity and the building in New York was turned into a Homeless shelter . . . .

Largest Polluter on the Planet is China, followed by India and then Africa . . . this propaganda is ALL about YOUR Wealth & Wealth Transfer period!

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

UN is just a demonic front for China

Nuke the UN

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

Anyone can write up this garbage.

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

Another colorful chart by the UN that ranks about the same to me as the color of my toilet paper after a good s**t

guest1226
guest1226

WOW. I'm dancing. Two of the BRICS nations coming to town! Well done Smith. We'll get educated for the better. I couldn't be more pleased. We badly need their collaboration. Thank Putin's work that negotiated all this planning during the Ukraine proxy war, after NASA took out their Nordstream pipeline feeding Germany and Europe. These guys are working in our best interest, fully aware of the evil $ionist plans to enslave us-the Goyem. This makes my week. Helena Guenther

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

The corrupt to the core UN can go pound CO2 up their a$$

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

UN....LOL...two words.....

