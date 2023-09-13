Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Canada and the US are being singled out as cohorts in climate crime according to a new report prepared ahead of a United Nations climate summit in New York next week, that also happens to coincide with the World Petroleum Congress in Calgary.
The new report, Planet Wreckers: How Countries’ Oil and Gas Extraction Plans Risk Locking in Climate Chaos, identifies the US as ‘Planet Wrecker in Chief’ followed closely by Canada and Russia for plans to expand oil and gas production.
Just 20 developed countries are responsible for nearly 90% of CO2 pollution threatened by new oil and gas fields and fracking planned between 2023 and 2050, it says. According to the report the US alone accounts for more than one-third of planned global oil and gas expansion through 2050.
If this oil and gas expansion is allowed to proceed, “it would lock in climate chaos and an unlivable future.”
“New drilling in countries with high incomes, diversified economies and outsized historical responsibility for causing the climate crisis, while claiming to be climate leaders, is inexcusable,” wrote Nicole Rodel and Valentina Stackl from Oil Change International.
“These countries must not only stop expansion immediately but also move first and fastest to phase out their production and pay their fair share to fund a just global energy transition.”
By contrast, very little mention is given to the countries that actually consume oil and gas, specifically China. And in fact, Canada — which it calls a ‘climate hypocrite’ and ‘greenwasher’ — is blamed for plans to export oil and LNG to countries such as China.
The report is released days ahead of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Climate Ambition Summit in New York City, where more than 10,000 people will march against fossil fuels.
Guterres has called for countries to show up with commitments to stop oil and gas expansion and plan a phase out of existing production in line with the 1.5°C limit.
The UN confab just happens to coincide with the World Petroleum Congress (WPC) in Calgary next week when the heads of major oil producers, including Saudi Aramco and Exxon-Mobil are expected to detail plans to expand production.
Ironically, the WPC is a UN-accredited non-governmental organization. Its biannual congress is considered the 'Olympics' of oil and gas and is expected to attract 5,000 delegates from 100 countries.
Although the event has been the target of protests in the past — it was last held in Calgary in 2001 — police aren’t aware of any major planned demonstrations for this year’s event.
Among the scheduled speakers are the Saudi oil minister, the head of China’s national petroleum company and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.
More UN Propaganda not supported by reality or science . . . .
What is the UN? A gaggle of 190+ countries, the Vast Majority led by Despots & Diktators . . . and our inept leaders listen to these Clowns for direction?
Name one thing the UN has done in the last 70 years that worked out?
Iran is now in charge of "Human Rights" . . . .
Long past time the West abandoned this insanity and the building in New York was turned into a Homeless shelter . . . .
Largest Polluter on the Planet is China, followed by India and then Africa . . . this propaganda is ALL about YOUR Wealth & Wealth Transfer period!
UN is just a demonic front for China
Nuke the UN
Anyone can write up this garbage.
Another colorful chart by the UN that ranks about the same to me as the color of my toilet paper after a good s**t
WOW. I'm dancing. Two of the BRICS nations coming to town! Well done Smith. We'll get educated for the better. I couldn't be more pleased. We badly need their collaboration. Thank Putin's work that negotiated all this planning during the Ukraine proxy war, after NASA took out their Nordstream pipeline feeding Germany and Europe. These guys are working in our best interest, fully aware of the evil $ionist plans to enslave us-the Goyem. This makes my week. Helena Guenther
The corrupt to the core UN can go pound CO2 up their a$$
UN....LOL...two words.....
