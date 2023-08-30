Fire department break and enter

"Suspect(s) gained entry into the building and stole an AFRACS radio and the jaws of life, including the pump," the Smokey Lake RCMP said.

Thieves have targeted the Vilna Fire Department in northern Alberta, stealing life-saving equipment.

The Village of Vilna is approximately 40 km east of the town of Smoky Lake, 116 km northeast of Edmonton.

