Vilna Fire Department has $100,000 of equipment stolen in brazen break and enter

Arthur C. Green

Aug 30, 2023

Thieves have targeted the Vilna Fire Department in northern Alberta, stealing life-saving equipment.

The Village of Vilna is approximately 40 km east of the town of Smoky Lake, 116 km northeast of Edmonton.

The Smoky Lake RCMP said it is investigating the break and enter which happened on Saturday.

"Suspect(s) gained entry into the building and stole an AFRACS radio and the jaws of life, including the pump," said the RCMP.

Police said the total value of the equipment stolen is $100,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to contact the Smoky Lake RCMP at 780-656-3691.
