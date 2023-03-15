A heartbroken Edmonton father has spoken about the harrowing efforts to save his son who was shot at least five times outside an Edmonton school.
The victim, Osama Sagaare, 20, an LRT Transit security guard, was gunned down on a sunny Wednesday morning outside of his home while on the way to his day shift.
The sound of rapid gunfire broke the silence as the frantic father rushed to save his son's life.
"I gave him CPR and waited a half hour for an ambulance," Adan Sagaare told the Western Standard while overlooking the scene.
"He came in to get my keys to get his security uniform out of my car, I heard the shots. Pop, pop pop."
When Sagaare came out of his house he saw his son laying on the ground motionless bleeding from several areas and immediately began CPR.
"I pushed about 15 times," Sagaare said.
"My son."
Sagaare said his son had several bullet holes in his chest, stomach and one in his neck as the warm blood rushed out while he was waiting for help while trying to save his son.
His lifeless body laid on the cold pavement while the frantic father awaited help after his son died while doing CPR.
The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. just across the street from Londonderry Jr. High School.
"He was a good boy, not involved in crime," Sagaare said.
A sombre group of residents gathered outside the scene and spoke to media as they await answers from police.
Investigators are encouraging anyone that was driving in the area of 144 Ave. and 72 St. Wednesday between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. to check their dashcam video for anything suspicious and contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 (tel:780-423-4567)
A tent was erected by police in the middle of the road to cover Osama's body.
My condolences to the family.
I await a thorough description of the FULL details behind this incident.
