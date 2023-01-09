The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two male suspects that were involved in an armed robbery that ended with two clerks being shot.
Shortly before 2 p.m., on Saturday, December 16, 2022, officers were called to a commercial robbery at a pawn shop in the area of 118 Ave. and 46 St.
Two males robbed it of cash and jewelry. Before fleeing on foot, one of the suspects shot both staff members working there at the time. They sustained non-life threatening injuries, but required medical attention.
One of the male suspects was wearing a white face mask, black hoodie, black toque, and black pants.
The second male suspect was wearing grey pants, red underwear, black jacket, black shoes, tan and black gloves, and a baseball hat with red brim.
“The brazenness of this daytime robbery, and the willingness of the suspects to shoot cooperative employees, is extremely concerning,” Det. Mike Walkom, of the EPS robbery section said.
“We really need the public’s help to identify these dangerous individuals so that they don’t cause harm to anyone else.”
The incident was captured on CCTV at the business and the EPS have released it to media to try and identify the robbers.
Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.
(4) comments
Somehow I very much doubt this scumbag used a legally purchased, properly registered handgun in the commission of their cowardly crime.
Note that even when you co-operate, you can still be shot. Anyone who says differently (police, Loss Prevention types, etc) are dangerously wrong.
Both were shot and do not have life threatening injuries? Must not have been a firearm.
Yet another justification for the liberals to steal private property from law abiding citizens.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.