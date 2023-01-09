Robbers caught on tape

The incident was captured on CCTV at the business and the EPS have released it to media to try and identify the robbers.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two male suspects that were involved in an armed robbery that ended with two clerks being shot.

Shortly before 2 p.m., on Saturday, December 16, 2022, officers were called to a commercial robbery at a pawn shop in the area of 118 Ave. and 46 St.

guest46
guest46

Somehow I very much doubt this scumbag used a legally purchased, properly registered handgun in the commission of their cowardly crime.

Weyland Yutani
Weyland Yutani

Note that even when you co-operate, you can still be shot. Anyone who says differently (police, Loss Prevention types, etc) are dangerously wrong.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Both were shot and do not have life threatening injuries? Must not have been a firearm.

eldon628
eldon628

Yet another justification for the liberals to steal private property from law abiding citizens.

