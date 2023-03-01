Lich visits Budget 2023 in Alberta

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

A controversial face in Canada who inspired hope to many was present at the Alberta legislature on Tuesday.

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was invited to Budget Day 2023 by Independent MLA Drew Barnes.

Lich at Leg

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(11) comments

Illusion
Illusion

She is a true hero. It's nice to see her sacrifice being recognized by a Canadian political assembly in some form. Frankly, she deserves the highest honors in this country for her contributions to civil rights.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

VERY nicely done Mr. Barnes! Kudo's to you, and so nice to see Tamara receiving some positive feedback for all that she has sacrificed on our behalf. Not a lot of real hero's out there these days, but she certainly ranks as one.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]!00% a hero!

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Proud Freedom Convoy donater here. I'd proudly donate to see a statue of Tamara. She is 'the' symbol of 'Freedom' under the Fascist Trudeau-Singh regime.

"Fascist' you say?

Yes. When one person - Justin Trudeau, with the acquiescence of the police, banks and the bought-and-paid-for media and Jugmeet Singh, can take away our Charter Rights on a whim, that's when you have a Fascist Dictator; no different than Mussolini and you-know-who.

PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup]

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

[thumbup]

fpenner
fpenner

I met her a couple of weeks ago at the Rebel News documentary in Calgary. Super nice lady.

Clash
Clash

So proud that she is here in Alberta! Thanks for Hope you have given us! Thanks for the strength that you have shown us! Thanks for showing us the road to victory and FREEDOM! We stand behind you and are proud to stand in the shadow of such a Giant!

northrungrader
northrungrader

She represented Alberta citizens better than 98% of those MLA's in the room. In another 10 years or so, I hope the reparations paid out, just like what happened the last time the War Measures Act was used against the other Trudeau's political enemies, that the money comes out of these clowns pockets and not out of ours. Last time it took 11 years.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Chinese party wanted a statue of Mao in Ottawa...?.I say put up a statue of Lich. Great Canadian and brave defender of Canadian rights. My grandchildren will know her name and it will be spoken with reverence.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

