A controversial face in Canada who inspired hope to many was present at the Alberta legislature on Tuesday.
Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was invited to Budget Day 2023 by Independent MLA Drew Barnes.
A controversial face in Canada who inspired hope to many was present at the Alberta legislature on Tuesday.
Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was invited to Budget Day 2023 by Independent MLA Drew Barnes.
"Mr. Speaker, to you and through you, it is my distinct pleasure to welcome one of my constituents. She is a grandma, a musician, and a true leader within the freedom movement," Barnes said.
"She gave hope to all of Alberta, Canada, and the world. She was proud to stand strong and free in the face of the worst government overreach in a generation, Tamara Lich."
Barnes told the Speaker of the House, tens of thousands of Canadians supported and helped Tamara.
"This includes a constitutional lawyer from Alberta who held the prime minister to account during the Emergencies Act inquiry. Please welcome Eva Chipiuk and Tamara Lich. Ladies, please stand and accept a warm welcome," Barnes said.
The ladies received a warm welcome as everyone clapped.
Lich, who was arrested by Ottawa Police Service during the Freedom Convoy, was granted bail eventually. Lich was re-arrested for breaking the conditions of her bail for a meeting at an awards gala in Toronto.
At the time, Justice of the Peace Paul Harris told Lich, "your detention is necessary to maintain confidence in the administration of justice."
"This is important: She has been charged with mischief, not high treason as some would imply," Cory Morgan from the Western Standard said.
"Justice Goodman is also implying that even if convicted on the few charges she has, Lich likely served enough days in jail to cover any sentence she may receive."
Morgan said he believes Lich has been a political prisoner in Canada.
Lich declined an interview with the Western Standard at the legislature on Tuesday.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(11) comments
She is a true hero. It's nice to see her sacrifice being recognized by a Canadian political assembly in some form. Frankly, she deserves the highest honors in this country for her contributions to civil rights.
VERY nicely done Mr. Barnes! Kudo's to you, and so nice to see Tamara receiving some positive feedback for all that she has sacrificed on our behalf. Not a lot of real hero's out there these days, but she certainly ranks as one.
[thumbup]!00% a hero!
Proud Freedom Convoy donater here. I'd proudly donate to see a statue of Tamara. She is 'the' symbol of 'Freedom' under the Fascist Trudeau-Singh regime.
"Fascist' you say?
Yes. When one person - Justin Trudeau, with the acquiescence of the police, banks and the bought-and-paid-for media and Jugmeet Singh, can take away our Charter Rights on a whim, that's when you have a Fascist Dictator; no different than Mussolini and you-know-who.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
I met her a couple of weeks ago at the Rebel News documentary in Calgary. Super nice lady.
So proud that she is here in Alberta! Thanks for Hope you have given us! Thanks for the strength that you have shown us! Thanks for showing us the road to victory and FREEDOM! We stand behind you and are proud to stand in the shadow of such a Giant!
She represented Alberta citizens better than 98% of those MLA's in the room. In another 10 years or so, I hope the reparations paid out, just like what happened the last time the War Measures Act was used against the other Trudeau's political enemies, that the money comes out of these clowns pockets and not out of ours. Last time it took 11 years.
Chinese party wanted a statue of Mao in Ottawa...?.I say put up a statue of Lich. Great Canadian and brave defender of Canadian rights. My grandchildren will know her name and it will be spoken with reverence.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.