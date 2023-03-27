A 17-year-old Ponoka teen had the fight of his life recently in Red Deer.
On March 18, underage drinking was occurring at a huge garage house party in Red Deer and violence erupted when Josh Nelson, 17, refused to fight.
"You're not worth it, you're brown," Josh's friend said is what started the brawl.
Those words, which Josh feels bad for saying, were uttered by the teen moments before he took a punch in the face, was jumped and all hell broke loose.
Josh told the Western Standard in an interview that he didn't want to be videotaped while fighting someone of colour and he didn't want to be seen as racist on the internet.
"Not sure why 10 or 12 people would beat my a**," Nelson said.
"It all started with me visiting my family in Red Deer. I wanted to see some old friends of mine that I rarely see. So we made plans to go to this party and we show up and walk in through the back side gate of the house."
Nelson said there are people on the back lawn of the house party.
"Having a drink or two socializing, nothing crazy and everyone’s in the garage it's just packed," Nelson said.
He would not confirm if the parents were home at the time. However, a source claims the parents of the teen who hosted the party were home.
"So I walk into the garage with my friends. One of my female friends leads me to the middle of the garage, and the kid who I was fighting comes up behind me and pushes me from behind and is like what’s up buddy let's f*cking fight," Nelson said.
Nelson said he "played it cool" and refused to throw down.
"I’m like not tonight pal, playin' it off cool 'cause I’m in a garage packed with kids," Nelson said.
Nelson claims the kid would then grab him by the neck and pushed him once more.
"Then my anger comes over me a little and I say you're not worth it, you're brown, not the best thing to say I know," Nelson said claiming he's not a racist and was afraid of a video being posted of him and a member of a visible monitory fighting.
"But the kid would’ve thrown the first punches either way. So she tries to punch me first and hits the girl between him and myself. Another girl jumps in to help her friend, and while she is breaking it up she gets hit."
Nelson turned around and got suckered by the kid.
"I turn around he punches me once or twice, I don’t recall I just blacked out and took the kid to the ground and, when I got him to the ground and was fighting him, his friends jumped in," Nelson said.
"At first probably about 12 dudes or more were kicking me in the back of the head and wherever, just beating me up from behind."
Nelson said his adrenaline was pumping, he took the beating and hung in there until he drive back to a friend's house to get fixed up.
His injuries consist of a concussion, bruised face, swollen nose, bruised ears, bruises all over his body, and goose egg size bumps on the back of his head. He also said his ribs are hurting and are black.
"I'm not afraid to go back to Red Deer. I grew up on an acreage there. I'm not going to let something like this scare me off. I'm a tough proud Albertan Canadian."
Nelson said he has his sights set on becoming a heavy equipment mechanic and plans to apply to an Alberta college.
"I didn't want a portrayed racist video hanging over my head, why I chose not to fight," Nelson said.
"I want to go to college. I don’t wanna be caught fighting a person of mixed colour and it being spun claiming that I am a racist because I am fully white."
The Western Standard reached out to the Red Deer RCMP, but so far hasn't heard back.
Anyone curious where all this is heading . . . . ?
"A 2016 study ranked France’s welfare system as the most generous in the world, and that system has not changed significantly since then. “France’s social security deficit was approximately $22 billion in 2012,” said the study, and as you’d expect, that problem has not been solved, but has only gotten worse. Reuters reported in September 2020 that “France’s social security deficit will reach record levels this year,” and was set to reach 44 billion euros ($51.4 billion) that year, “far more than the deficit of 5.4 billion forecast last year [2019] by the government.” This is because of the government’s record-breaking profligacy. The 2016 study notes that France “has the most generous social welfare spending, which amounts for 31.5% of its GDP.”
Why does France need this massively generous welfare system? In large part to support the migrants who were brought into the country to serve as a work force as the native French population, which had stopped reproducing, aged and retired. A 2016 Brookings study noted that while fifteen percent of native French fifteen- to twenty-nine-year-olds were unemployed, fully forty percent of migrants from North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, and Turkey of that age were jobless.'
https://gellerreport.com/2023/03/is-paris-burning-yes-and-so-are-lyon-marseille-lille-bordeaux-and-rennes.html/?lctg=49467994
Canada is on this road to failure . . . watch Europe folks . . . that is our Future!
Obviously the people who commented here are not aware of things like this happening in England/United Kingdom and Ireland, and France, and Sweden, and more. THE FACT that our children are so apprehensive about being video'd doing something that someone~ might label racist SHOULDNT BE ANY KIND OF BARRIER TO DEFENDING YOURSELF from some 'human' who's ONLY purpose is starting a fight physical fight with someone not-of-their-culture, so they can upload it. Gangs like this have been filmed sucker punching seniors in walkers in NY. Wake up. This is your new reality and IT CAME TO CANADA A LONG TIME AGO (but its been censored) These 'humans' REALLY like beating on easy targets , especially seniors.
People better learn to throw a punch especially in a situation like that. If someone is grabbing you, threatening etc, hit him. It's happening anyways, may as well defend yourself.
Lol slow day for news....
If the races were reversed it would be a national scandal and there would be a commission looking into it.
