Josh Nelson

Josh Nelson, 17, said he refused to fight.

A 17-year-old Ponoka teen had the fight of his life recently in Red Deer.

On March 18, underage drinking was occurring at a huge garage house party in Red Deer and violence erupted when Josh Nelson, 17, refused to fight.

Josh Nelson takes a punch and hangs in there.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Anyone curious where all this is heading . . . . ?

"A 2016 study ranked France’s welfare system as the most generous in the world, and that system has not changed significantly since then. “France’s social security deficit was approximately $22 billion in 2012,” said the study, and as you’d expect, that problem has not been solved, but has only gotten worse. Reuters reported in September 2020 that “France’s social security deficit will reach record levels this year,” and was set to reach 44 billion euros ($51.4 billion) that year, “far more than the deficit of 5.4 billion forecast last year [2019] by the government.” This is because of the government’s record-breaking profligacy. The 2016 study notes that France “has the most generous social welfare spending, which amounts for 31.5% of its GDP.”

Why does France need this massively generous welfare system? In large part to support the migrants who were brought into the country to serve as a work force as the native French population, which had stopped reproducing, aged and retired. A 2016 Brookings study noted that while fifteen percent of native French fifteen- to twenty-nine-year-olds were unemployed, fully forty percent of migrants from North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, and Turkey of that age were jobless.'

https://gellerreport.com/2023/03/is-paris-burning-yes-and-so-are-lyon-marseille-lille-bordeaux-and-rennes.html/?lctg=49467994

Canada is on this road to failure . . . watch Europe folks . . . that is our Future!

IRISHMISTGAL
IRISHMISTGAL

Obviously the people who commented here are not aware of things like this happening in England/United Kingdom and Ireland, and France, and Sweden, and more. THE FACT that our children are so apprehensive about being video'd doing something that someone~ might label racist SHOULDNT BE ANY KIND OF BARRIER TO DEFENDING YOURSELF from some 'human' who's ONLY purpose is starting a fight physical fight with someone not-of-their-culture, so they can upload it. Gangs like this have been filmed sucker punching seniors in walkers in NY. Wake up. This is your new reality and IT CAME TO CANADA A LONG TIME AGO (but its been censored) These 'humans' REALLY like beating on easy targets , especially seniors.

Dutchy1985
Dutchy1985

People better learn to throw a punch especially in a situation like that. If someone is grabbing you, threatening etc, hit him. It's happening anyways, may as well defend yourself.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Lol slow day for news....

guest800
guest800

If the races were reversed it would be a national scandal and there would be a commission looking into it.

