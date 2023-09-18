Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Delegates to the World Petroleum Congress (WPC) were greeted to the sights and sounds of protesters as they walked into the downtown convention centre for the opening ceremonies of the triennial confab of the world’s biggest oil producers on Sunday.
Canada happens to be fourth — behind the US, Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Calgary cops — who outnumbered demonstrators — gave a motorcycle escort to about 100 placard carrying picketers who stammered slogans at attendees in front of the Telus Centre.
They even staged the time-tested ‘die-in.’
“Keep it in the ground!” shouted one at a Saudi delegation as they walked in the door.
And indeed, it was a multicultural scene that unfolded on Stephen Ave. Sunday afternoon. Fez festooned delegates mingled alongside Russians and mixed ethnicities as they filed into the opening ceremonies.
Arab delegates looked concerned; Chinese delegates snapped selfies. Other mid-eastern representatives looked mildly disgusted. Cops shot video and kept the otherwise peaceful crowd in line.
It was a far cry from the last time the WPC was held in this city in 2000 when the downtown core was under full lockdown and hundreds, if not thousands of cops lined the streets. The fact they were allowed to march en masse in front of the conference hall was a statement in itself.
Government representatives including Premier Danielle Smith addressed the crowd of some 5,000 visitors.
Not that anyone outside mainstream media would know.
This reporter dutifully picked up his credentials and stood in the security line — after his 15-year old daughter was barred for being a ‘minor’ — only to be informed that of 300 accredited journalists to the four-day conference, less than 40 were ‘invited’ as VIPs and was asked to leave or be escorted out of the building.
A quick scan of the list showed all the usual government subsidized suspects were in attendance: Postmedia; the Globe and Mail;Bloomberg and the CBC. And the New York Times.
According to a statement from Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean kowtowing to their globalist agenda is of utmost importance:
“Alberta is Canada’s energy province. Oil and gas will continue to be a major part of the world’s energy mix for decades to come. I believe more than ever that our province can help shape the global energy future and that is why I am delighted that we will be able to host so many global energy leaders in Calgary. We all know the importance of reaching carbon neutrality and we are all running as fast as we can to get there. Alberta is committed to cutting emissions while keeping energy secure and affordable.”
Meanwhile, outside the building protesters and indigenous people chanted: “What do we want?”
“Climate action!”
“When do we want it?”
“NOW.”
The conference continues through Thursday, under the theme ‘pathways to net-zero.’ The Western Standard — which IS accredited — will provide the details.
Look at all the oil products used by these protestors. Maybe they should start leading by example.
Thank you for trying Shaun.
Snow white Zoomers. Snow White Zoomers. Pulling Guilbeault's cause through the blazing sun.
Not a good look to reject independent media. Who should we send an email to other than Brian Jean??
