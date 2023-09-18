WPC protests

Cops gave anti-globalist protesters a motorcycle escort in Calgary on Sunday.

 Shaun Polczer

They came, they saw, they cavorted. Sort of. 

Delegates to the World Petroleum Congress (WPC) were greeted to the sights and sounds of protesters as they walked into the downtown convention centre for the opening ceremonies of the triennial confab of the world’s biggest oil producers on Sunday.

Protesters weren’t allowed in front of the Telus ConventionCentre in 2000.
WPC die in

Protesters stage a ‘die-in’ at WPC in Calgary.
Boycott Danielle

WCP protest in Calgary on Sunday.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(4) comments

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Look at all the oil products used by these protestors. Maybe they should start leading by example.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Thank you for trying Shaun.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Snow white Zoomers. Snow White Zoomers. Pulling Guilbeault's cause through the blazing sun.

carole
carole

Not a good look to reject independent media. Who should we send an email to other than Brian Jean??

