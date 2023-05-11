UCP leader Danielle Smith was just whisked off the stage by security in Calgary as protesters storm a press conference she was giving.
A unknown man stormed the staged with a sign and claimed "Hospitals are not for sale."
"We will not sell our arms and legs for hospitals, hospitals should be public" the man shouted.
Other protesters were blocked at the door but waved signs.
Security quickly removed Smith and the press conference feed was cut.
It was resumed shortly after the protesters were removed.
The Alberta NDP Party condemned the protesters.
"Elections are about talking to voters. What happened today during a press conference with Danielle Smith was unacceptable and we strongly condemn the actions taken by the protesters involved," the party tweeted.
Alberta’s NDP released a video Wednesday claiming that it shows Smith's proposal to sell off hospitals to private operators.
The video was shot before Smith became premier in October 2021.
The NDP claims Smith's words before she became premier show her extreme views toward public health care.
“Danielle Smith’s views are extremely dangerous to the health and well-being of Albertans,” NDP candidate Kathleen Ganley said in a statement Wednesday.
“We cannot trust her with our public health care or anything else.”
"I intend to invest in our hospitals and keep them open and accessible for everyone," Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley said.
In the video, Notley claims that Smith listed off the Calgary hospitals she planned to sell. The Rockyview, the Lougheed and the South Health Campus.
"The NDP are doubling down on their fear and smear tactics, because they have no real plan for anything," the UCP told the Western Standard via email.
"Premier Smith signed the Public Health Guarantee to ensure no Albertan ever has to pay to see their doctor or for needed medical services. "
The UCP said Smith also signed a 10-year, $24 billion health care funding deal with the feds to ensure no Albertan ever has to pay for healthcare.
"Under Premier Smith, the UCP invested a record amount into Alberta’s health care system — an increase of nearly $1 billion," the UCP stated.
"The UCP has opened more hospitals and added more nurses than any other government in Alberta’s history. The UCP has a plan to improve Alberta’s public health care system for all Albertans, and that plan is working. The NDP has no plan for anything - just old videos."
