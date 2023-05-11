Protester at Smith presser

Protester at Smith presser

 Photo by Shaun Polczer, Western Standard

UCP leader Danielle Smith was just whisked off the stage by security in Calgary as protesters storm a press conference she was giving.

A unknown man stormed the staged with a sign and claimed "Hospitals are not for sale."

Smith protest
Smith protesters

Smith protesters

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(14) comments

eldon628
eldon628

They are burning our province and attacking our Premier. Where are our police??? It's time to go on the offense against these communists.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

To paraphrase Rachel Notley circa 2018 "..must stop the “dog-whistle” politics that's making hateful extremists" believe they have been unleashed.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Anyone who doesn’t believe we are at war with communism better wake up. I have never seen such despicable actions like this in Alberta before, except when terrorist NDPers attacked Ralph Klein’s wife at home late at night. And now we have this happening again, all on the command of the NDP and Rachel Notley.

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Exactly what i was thinking. Betcha Ratchel is proud of her brown shirts

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

Exactly. If the NDP quit running their lying attack ads, the NDP party faithful might not physically attack Smith. I don't for a second believe that Notley condems this attack. I think that she revels in it.

Report Add Reply
guest310
guest310

sponsored by the NDP.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Fn NDP terrorists.

Report Add Reply
RigPig
RigPig

Hey Rachey-Rach, do you pay these t*rds hourly or by the job?

Report Add Reply
Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

100% NDP planted, hand out feed woke meat heads.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Left wing extremists. NDP getting desperate.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

"We will not sell our arms and legs for hospitals, hospitals should be public"

Get a grip. Notley plant.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

More Trudeau/Singh/ Notley infected terrorists

Report Add Reply
Observant
Observant

These kinds of outbursts are carefully planned to get media attention for their shock value. They have no value concerning actual policy, and most often are based on a false premise. Such is the case of this protest that was staged at this event. The NDP calculate that they can incite their lunatic fringe with enough lies, that they will find foolish volunteers to succumb to radicalism.

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

There are many NDP supports that are extremists and radicals. Likely another NDP extremist was arrested yesterday with firearms at the legislature who threatened workers and sprayed graffiti on public property. It appears that more NDP extremists can not control their behaviors which speaks volumes about the radical socialist ideologies that the NDP is peddling.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.