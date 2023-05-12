It appears to be story time with the Alberta NDP, thanks to the UCP.
UCP leader Danielle Smith is calling Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley out for allegedly lying to the public.
It appears to be story time with the Alberta NDP, thanks to the UCP.
UCP leader Danielle Smith is calling Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley out for allegedly lying to the public.
On Friday, the UCP tweeted a new video named 'Notleyocchio.' The spoof cartoon video shows how Notley's nose grew as she continued to lie to Albertans.
Lying is not a plan. It is clear that @RachelNotley has no vision or new ideas for Alberta. https://t.co/x4l9d2htOU— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) May 12, 2023
“Once upon a time, @RachelNotley told Albertans they would have to pay to see a doctor,” the UCP said in the video.
“She then told the grandparents that pensions would be stolen.”
The video ends with a website for viewers to visit called NDPlies.com.
On the website, a bold title appears, “Rachel Notley and the NDP want you to forget about their LIES.”
It then lists 12 things Notley said that the UCP claim is untrue, debunking the NDP lies with their own truthful information.
“Lying is not a plan. It is clear that @RachelNotley has no vision or new ideas for Alberta,” Smith said on Twitter.
Twitter users were quick to react to the UCP post.
It appears the video is on its way to going viral.
“Fear and lies. Fear and lies. It’s all the left has to offer. Keep articulating the vision and plan @Alberta_UCP has for the Province. Hope. Opportunity. Freedom,” one Twitter user said.
“Time to make a radio ad with the clip of Nutley suggesting going door to door to give shots still in clinical trials,” another Twitter user said.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(7) comments
Notleys door to door shot service. Haha
Of course, Google Chrome is blocking searches of the site and even typing in 'www.NDPLies.com' does not get the site. No direct results of the site show.
Typing in 'www.NDPLies.com' into DuckDuckGo, gets the site, no problem.
The fascist terrorist demon Notley wants to come to your door and forcibly inject you and your children with whatever kill shot Trudeau instructs her to
She will bring her WEF SS guards to hold your screaming children down while they are forcibly injected
To “keep Canadians safe” and because “that’s the science”
This is Canada under the WEF demons Trudeau, Singh and Notley
Notley is a insult to a female dog.
Once they lied once, you can never trust them to tell the truth again...just my observation...and they have lied a lot...
Love it! It's about time the UCP pushed back against the lies the NDP are spreading. Maybe the gloves are finally starting to come off.
Let's get ready to rumble!![angry]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.