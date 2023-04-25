Wheat
The Canadian Wheat Growers are calling for “immediate intervention” on the part of the federal government to get grain shipments moving through the Port of Vancouver as a strike by government workers enters its second week.

That’s because grain needs to be inspected before it can be exported. Along with CRA tax collectors and Canada Customs workers, Canada Food inspection agents are among the 15,000 workers represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada which walked off the job April 19.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

(3) comments

kmb
kmb

The Feds caused inflation with their reckless spending. Now they don’t want to provide raises which don’t keep up with their inflation. However, government employees and many other institutions proved that working remote was inefficient. I say give them the cost of living adjustment but make them go back to work physically.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

This die has already been cast; time to use the War Measures, sorry Emergency Measures Act. PSAC is threatening the security of Canada in multiple ways. Time to freeze bank accounts, seize property, trample picket lines with police officers on horse back. You know the drill. Time for Trudeau to “keep us safe” from these fringe elements who are just taking up space. Now’s the time!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Order them back to work, or fire every single one of them. Make them essential workers and outlaw government unions and government worker strikes. These people have held us hostage for far too long.

