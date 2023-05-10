Chopper airlifts firefighters

 Photo Credit: Twitter

Currently in Alberta, 78 wildfires continue to burn with 24 being classified as out of control.

On Wednesday, as of 3 p.m., the provincial state of emergency continues in Alberta because of the wildfires and more than 17,000 people remain out of their homes.

