Currently in Alberta, 78 wildfires continue to burn with 24 being classified as out of control.
On Wednesday, as of 3 p.m., the provincial state of emergency continues in Alberta because of the wildfires and more than 17,000 people remain out of their homes.
".... the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre remains at a Level Four," said Colin Blair, executive director for Alberta Emergency Management Agency.
"In addition to the provincial state of emergency, there are 20 states of local emergency, as well as four band council resolutions and 13 evacuation orders are in place this morning.
The evacuation order is lifted for the Hamlet of Evansburg in the rural areas east, north and south of Wildwood, Blair added.
"An evacuation order remains for the Hamlet off Wildwood, Bostick Resort, Pentonville Highway 16, south of Highway 16 from Range Road 81 to railroad and Highway 16, Range Road 75. These are just a few key updates, but a comprehensive listing of all affected communities is available online@alberta.ca"
Blair said the UCP government is continuing to work very closely with local officials in all affected communities to get personnel resources and equipment where they are needed.
"I want to remind everyone the situation can change rapidly and it's important residents and affected communities remain in touch with their local authorities," Blair said.
"While there has been some rain and cooler temperatures, we remind everyone the situation can change rapidly. Those who are on evacuation alert should pack support medications and documents and enough food and supplies for a minimum of three days and be prepared to bring pets. We strongly encourage all Albertans to download the Alberta emergency alert app so they get an immediate notification with critical information about the imminent threat."
Blair said the estimated number of evacuees is at 17,861 which declined from 24,000 on Tuesday.
"I continue to encourage all evacuees to register," Blair said.
"Registering will make it easier to get help and resources. And it will also make it easier for us to get important information to evacuees, including status updates, and re-entry information. Those who require systems can also call 310 4455."
There were questions from evacuees worried about potential scams related to their evacuation payments, Blair added.
"I want to emphasize the government of Alberta will not request any personal banking information via email. If you receive any suspicious emails and called 310-4455 to verify if it's valid."
Blair adds he knows this is an incredibly stressful situation, having to suddenly leave home due to wildfire danger and then having to stay with family and friends or in the evacuation centre
"This will take time but officials are working as fast as possible while continuing to ensure readiness," Blair said.
"I want to rely on the Alberta government holding a virtual tele-townhall every night at 7:30 p.m. To answer your questions and connect residents to resources. The number for evacuees to call is 1-833-380-0691."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.