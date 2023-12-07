Alberta

Wilkinson says emissions cap will stop planet from ‘burning’, blames Harper and Poilievre for inaction

Liberal cabinet ministers say emissions cap will save the world and keep Canadian kids from getting sick
Liberal cabinet ministers say emissions cap will save the world and keep Canadian kids from getting sickFile photo
Loading content, please wait...
Ottawa
Steven Guilbeault
Jonathan Wilkinson
Emissions Cap

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news