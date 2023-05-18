Will she or won’t she?
It’s the one unanswered question of the campaign. Will a Rachel Notley government — assuming she’s elected — reintroduce an Alberta carbon tax?
Despite all the talk of affordability and not raising taxes, the Alberta NDP have been surprisingly mum on the future of one of its most controversial policy planks that arguably cost it the 2019 election. And, by happenstance, also cost about $1.9 billion during her tenure with very little accounting to show for it, other than free LED lightbulbs.
By now, everybody knows the UCP position on the issue. No surprise, Bill 1, the Carbon Tax Repeal Act, was the first order of business for the Kenny government in May, 2019.
Even if one agrees with cutting emissions, bringing it back is as politically toxic as introducing a provincial sales tax (which Notley has adamantly stated she won’t do). In UCP circles, it’s not even up for discussion.
But it’s less clear for the NDP, who introduced the tax in 2015 without even campaigning on it. It’s a legitimate question to ask, and one that has been completely ignored.
Western Standard reached out to NDP representatives for comment, or at least steer it to some policy documents. But has received no response.
The clearest indication is comments Notley made at her party’s AGM last October, where she vowed to “put a price on pollution” without any mention of any plans to reintroduce the fuel tax or hike home heating bills — which by definition fall under the umbrella of “affordability.”
It’s not just energy prices; it has a ripple effect through the entire economy and everything that depends on it, from farming, to food, transportation and supply chains. Not only are people paying more to gas their cars and heat their homes, it’s also felt at the grocery store and even the dinner table. Food is especially sensitive due to the amount of energy it takes to produce, transport and heat or cool it.
In March 2022, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told the House finance committee that the carbon tax was responsible for at least half a percentage point in so-called ‘headline’ inflation which strips out energy prices.
That was before the latest increase by Ottawa in April of this year, which saw the levy rise to $65 per tonne, and will keep going up $15 per year until it reaches $170 by 2030. Contrary to popular belief, this is NOT a national tax. It only affects Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta — other provinces have their own carbon tax plans.
Alberta’s is actually a hybrid. While the Kenney government revoked the consumer portion of the tax, it retained the TIER — Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction — levy on large industrial emitters that account for the lion’s share. Meaning, all of that money stays in the province.
Meanwhile, the federal tax — the one levied by Ottawa — has raised about $22 billion since its inception and is expected to top $8.2 billion this year. Assuming 15% annual increases, that rises to $9.5 billion in 2024, $10.8 billion in 2025 and so on, amplifying the affordability crisis until it reaches $170 per tonne.
A 2022 report from the Parliamentary Budget Officer showed that a $170/tonne price on carbon will reduce real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Canada by 1.3% by 2030 as well as result in a 2.3% reduction in labour income and a 3.6% decline in investment income. Other reports estimate a 1.8% reduction in GDP and a loss of almost 200,000 jobs nationally by 2030.
Given that Alberta accounts for about a third of Canada’s emissions, that will have a disproportionately higher effect. It’s a legitimate campaign issue.
As far as energy goes, the only resolutions passed at the NDP convention were two proposals to support nuclear power in the province and develop small modular nuclear reactors. A similar resolution to produce hydrogen from wind and solar power died on the floor.
Yes she will introduce a carbon tax. Also after learning she won't get as much money from her corporate tax hike, she will hike income taxes again. Then she will start discussing bringing in a sales tax. The NDP may provided a balanced budget, but they will do it our money.
When she was asked about implementing a carbon tax that she didn't campaign on, her answer was she never said she wouldn't. So here we are again, her not saying she wouldn't. We can only judge her by her past actions, so that would be 100% a carbon tax.
Of course, she will. Why would she tell the truth. It will be just last time. make all these promise for free stuff to get into power. once in she will scr#w over Alberta again. two-faced say one thing to your face and do the complete opposite.
I agree. She is a pure money grabbing socialist. She is as bad as her bosses Trudeau and Singh.
