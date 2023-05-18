NDP leder Rachel Notley

Will she or won’t she?

It’s the one unanswered question of the campaign. Will a Rachel Notley government — assuming she’s elected — reintroduce an Alberta carbon tax?

Carbon tax chart

The carbon tax will more than double by 2030.
Alberta emissions 2019

Alberta accounts for more than a third of Canada’s emissions and 10% of its population, amplifying the effects of the federal carbon tax.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(4) comments

rianc
rianc

Yes she will introduce a carbon tax. Also after learning she won't get as much money from her corporate tax hike, she will hike income taxes again. Then she will start discussing bringing in a sales tax. The NDP may provided a balanced budget, but they will do it our money.

gporter
gporter

When she was asked about implementing a carbon tax that she didn't campaign on, her answer was she never said she wouldn't. So here we are again, her not saying she wouldn't. We can only judge her by her past actions, so that would be 100% a carbon tax.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Of course, she will. Why would she tell the truth. It will be just last time. make all these promise for free stuff to get into power. once in she will scr#w over Alberta again. two-faced say one thing to your face and do the complete opposite.

retiredpop
retiredpop

I agree. She is a pure money grabbing socialist. She is as bad as her bosses Trudeau and Singh.

