With Ottawa, or without it.
Alberta is well on its way to becoming a world leader in technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) whether the Liberal government likes it or not.
That was the message from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to an audience of oil executives in Edmonton on Tuesday as she outlined plans to increase oil production — not reduce it — while working toward carbon neutrality in the energy sector.
“We don't need what Ottawa has called the ‘Just Transition’ in Alberta because we do not intend to transition away from oil and gas,” she said. “This is not about transitioning away from oil and gas. It's about transitioning away from emissions and we can and will produce more, but we will also emit less.”
She vowed Alberta would leverage its existing expertise to benefit not just Canada, but the world. Smith said Alberta is in a global race to develop “game changing technology” along with other countries such as the US and the EU.
“Alberta is in a race to develop these game changing technologies. We're competing, as we've heard with the likes of Texas and Colorado and Norway, and we will win that race. So long as we're not hobbled by poor policy decisions coming from the federal government.”
Far from being a sunset industry, Smith said Alberta’s decades of oil and gas experience has “primed us for success” in the so-called ‘clean tech’ industry.
“They'll spring from here because of our geology, because of our energy industry know how, because of our commitment to carrying out energy exploration and development better than anyone else. This is the story of Alberta's past, present and future.”
More than 100 new projects are in the works worldwide and the carbon capture utilization and storage industry could be worth $55 billion per year by 2030.
Smith said Alberta aims to lead from the front, not the rear.
She laid out a vision of integrated hubs, merging traditional industries such as oil and gas and converting it into hydrogen, LNG and even electricity.
“This is a field which is sometimes misjudged, disparaged and dismissed out of hand, like so many emerging technologies. But critics are behind the times.”
”Alberta is busy proving that CCUS works at scale, with the potential to become a powerful tool for building carbon neutral economies.
And let me tell you, we are only going to strengthen the case for carbon capture utilization and storage in the years ahead,” she said.
Despite her well-publicized battles with the likes of federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, Smith said she’s hopeful there is still room for agreement.
To that end she’s set up a steering committee with energy and environment ministers Brian Jean and Rebecca Schulz to develop Alberta’s own carbon credit incentive plans in a multi-departmental effort.
Ottawa can either get on board or get out of the way.
”There's a global energy transition underway and Alberta is going to lead it. We would love to do all of this with Ottawa’s help — but we intend to do it either way, with or without their help.”
Thank you Danielle. Cant imagine where we would be if old leather face won the election.
Putting a trace gas in the ground. Because a mass delusion has become mainstream. What could go wrong?
I don’t know how to mince this for WS readers — ‘carbon’ that comes from God? The stuff he breathed into Adam? The stuff that comes from birds and bees? THATS the Philosophers Stone. It’s alchemy. That shite that comes off a smokestack? That’s pollution. Period. Polluting our way to prosperity? No. That said, there’s legitimate uses for it. If we can purify it and package it and ship it for greenhouses? Brilliant. But you have to ask yourself, how many Soda Stream bottles can Alberta reasonably fill? A lot has to go back into the ground. Especially if it’s contaminated with NOX and SOX and So2 — which is fertilizer. I think there’s a huge benefit to managing it. And figuring out ways to use it. Coral reefs are basically calcified carbon. Maybe we can find a way to restore marine habitat. Which is to say I’m an optimist. There are no problems, only solutions. I really do think this is the right path.
Shaun...its A path. And its not a terrible path. Let's see where it leads. Smiley face.
Co2 is good, we need more of it to help feed the people on this earth. Putting it underground is a waste of recourses, I hope Danielle wakes up and uses that money for something useful.
CO2 is plant food. Everything green in the world needs more of it to thrive. The whole road map to reduce CO2 in the air from its minimal present levels is counterproductive. When the earth was most lush and supported enormous plant and animal live millions of years ago the CO2 levels were multiples of what it is now.
At the end of the last ice age the CO2 levels got down to uncomfortably close to levels where there was no restart of green life when the ice age receded, 150 ppm. At the end of last ice age the level restarted at ~180 ppm. So much of the earth's surface carbon has been robbed from the atmosphere and stored in the ground in the form of oil, gas, coal etc that there isn't a lot left for the green biosphere.
So reducing CO2 emissions and actually considering capturing it and storing it underground is simple myopia, stupidity. We need levels to rise from its current !400 ppm. 600 ppm would be much better and would contribute to a much healthier environment for everything that grows. More is even better.
Aligning our plans and intentions with the UN and WEF's plan to reduce atmospheric CO2 is just a science-free head in the clouds objective. Nothing to do with "green", it is actually a "brown" plan. Get off this track immediately. Come on Danielle. Do the reading. Go to "The Right Climate Stuff" website, which is run by a group of NASA scientists and try to catch up with reality. Or read the books by M.J. Sangster, Tim Ball, Gregory Wrightstone or Marc Morano.
I wish we could edit our posts to correct mistakes. Where it says " !400 ppm " it should read " ~400 ppm ".
P.S. How would you like it if the trees decided that they needed to reduce the levels of oxygen in the atmosphere? Maybe cut it down to half current levels? The trees, grasses, everything green doesn't need us but we certainly need them. Quit listening to idiots like Al Gore and all the other non scientists.. rock stars, actors, grumpy little girls....
I know...edit would be priceless
Danielle Smith is going to make Alberta the sweetest province if people would just settle down. Very smart people working on this project and if it keeps going the way Ottawa is dealing with this farmer might have more issues . Join the primer of alberta instead of complaining
"Smart people"... too many of the smart people these days are going for the money instead of clear and logical reasoning. Huge grants are given to scientists that come up with "findings" that support the UN's and WEF's fake drives. But the real science comes from people who aren't taking the money these days. READ IT.
👍 agreed
We have to understand that Trudeau and his psychotic little jack o lantern demon elf Gilbot want you and your children enslaved or dead in the new world order
They were installed by WEF and China for this purpose
They relish and enjoy causing pain
They are psychopaths
We are literally in a fight for existence of good against evil in this country
Exactly correct.
I am a big fan of Smith but not a fan of carbon capture. I have farmland east of Scotford & they will be pumping CO2 under it in the near future. I believe CO2 is good for the planet & pretty sure pumping it underground will only be bad for me.
Carbon is life. We need more
That's right. Our crops require carbon dioxide so it does no good to pump it underground. We don't need to please the WEF and UN crazies. Let them clean their own house first and stop being so genocidal in their depopulation plans.
