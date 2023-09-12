Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith speaks in Edmonton on Tuesday.

With Ottawa, or without it.

Alberta is well on its way to becoming a world leader in technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) whether the Liberal government likes it or not.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Craig R
Craig R

Thank you Danielle. Cant imagine where we would be if old leather face won the election.

free the west
free the west

Putting a trace gas in the ground. Because a mass delusion has become mainstream. What could go wrong?

ShaunPolczer Staff
ShaunPolczer

I don’t know how to mince this for WS readers — ‘carbon’ that comes from God? The stuff he breathed into Adam? The stuff that comes from birds and bees? THATS the Philosophers Stone. It’s alchemy. That shite that comes off a smokestack? That’s pollution. Period. Polluting our way to prosperity? No. That said, there’s legitimate uses for it. If we can purify it and package it and ship it for greenhouses? Brilliant. But you have to ask yourself, how many Soda Stream bottles can Alberta reasonably fill? A lot has to go back into the ground. Especially if it’s contaminated with NOX and SOX and So2 — which is fertilizer. I think there’s a huge benefit to managing it. And figuring out ways to use it. Coral reefs are basically calcified carbon. Maybe we can find a way to restore marine habitat. Which is to say I’m an optimist. There are no problems, only solutions. I really do think this is the right path.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Shaun...its A path. And its not a terrible path. Let's see where it leads. Smiley face.

guest699
guest699

Co2 is good, we need more of it to help feed the people on this earth. Putting it underground is a waste of recourses, I hope Danielle wakes up and uses that money for something useful.

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

CO2 is plant food. Everything green in the world needs more of it to thrive. The whole road map to reduce CO2 in the air from its minimal present levels is counterproductive. When the earth was most lush and supported enormous plant and animal live millions of years ago the CO2 levels were multiples of what it is now.

At the end of the last ice age the CO2 levels got down to uncomfortably close to levels where there was no restart of green life when the ice age receded, 150 ppm. At the end of last ice age the level restarted at ~180 ppm. So much of the earth's surface carbon has been robbed from the atmosphere and stored in the ground in the form of oil, gas, coal etc that there isn't a lot left for the green biosphere.

So reducing CO2 emissions and actually considering capturing it and storing it underground is simple myopia, stupidity. We need levels to rise from its current !400 ppm. 600 ppm would be much better and would contribute to a much healthier environment for everything that grows. More is even better.

Aligning our plans and intentions with the UN and WEF's plan to reduce atmospheric CO2 is just a science-free head in the clouds objective. Nothing to do with "green", it is actually a "brown" plan. Get off this track immediately. Come on Danielle. Do the reading. Go to "The Right Climate Stuff" website, which is run by a group of NASA scientists and try to catch up with reality. Or read the books by M.J. Sangster, Tim Ball, Gregory Wrightstone or Marc Morano.

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

I wish we could edit our posts to correct mistakes. Where it says " !400 ppm " it should read " ~400 ppm ".

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

P.S. How would you like it if the trees decided that they needed to reduce the levels of oxygen in the atmosphere? Maybe cut it down to half current levels? The trees, grasses, everything green doesn't need us but we certainly need them. Quit listening to idiots like Al Gore and all the other non scientists.. rock stars, actors, grumpy little girls....

PersonOne
PersonOne

I know...edit would be priceless

guest627
guest627

Danielle Smith is going to make Alberta the sweetest province if people would just settle down. Very smart people working on this project and if it keeps going the way Ottawa is dealing with this farmer might have more issues . Join the primer of alberta instead of complaining

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

"Smart people"... too many of the smart people these days are going for the money instead of clear and logical reasoning. Huge grants are given to scientists that come up with "findings" that support the UN's and WEF's fake drives. But the real science comes from people who aren't taking the money these days. READ IT.

PersonOne
PersonOne

👍 agreed

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

We have to understand that Trudeau and his psychotic little jack o lantern demon elf Gilbot want you and your children enslaved or dead in the new world order

They were installed by WEF and China for this purpose

They relish and enjoy causing pain

They are psychopaths

We are literally in a fight for existence of good against evil in this country

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Exactly correct.

Ensy Futilious
Ensy Futilious

I am a big fan of Smith but not a fan of carbon capture. I have farmland east of Scotford & they will be pumping CO2 under it in the near future. I believe CO2 is good for the planet & pretty sure pumping it underground will only be bad for me.

Robadam
Robadam

Carbon is life. We need more

GeorgeOfTheJungle
GeorgeOfTheJungle

That's right. Our crops require carbon dioxide so it does no good to pump it underground. We don't need to please the WEF and UN crazies. Let them clean their own house first and stop being so genocidal in their depopulation plans.

