UPDATED: Woman stabbed to death outside southwest elementary school in Calgary, killer dead

Calgary police are investigating a homicide outside a southwest elementary school in what they are calling a “targeted incident.”Police were called to John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday where an unidentified woman was found suffering stab wounds.Officers tried in vain to help the woman but she was declared dead at the time.A second body, the suspect, was also found dead about noon nearby. In a statement, police said there is no additional risk to the public.Insp. Scott Neilson said the killer had been charged recently and released with a "no contact order."He said there were active warrants out for his arrest."One elementary school and one preschool were put into lockdown as a precaution and parents of the students have been notified."Police said it doesn't appear any children witnessed the murder.Students reported seeing blood near the front school doors prior to classes. Police said the incident is believed to be ’domestic in nature’ and the identities of the victims will not be released.In a statement to CTV News, the Calgary Catholic School District said it is praying for all those involved in the "critical incident" that occurred prior to the start of classes and that “all students and staff are safe."To support the police investigation, the school is closed today and parents have been asked to pick up their children."This was a very traumatic event that occurred in a public place. Our victim assistance support team is engaged and is heading to the scene to speak with anyone who may be impacted by this incident," CPS said in a statement.